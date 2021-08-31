US-Apple-Books-Top-10

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
The Associated Press

August 31, 2021

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny – 9781250145284 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Just Friends by Charity Ferrell – No ISBN Available – (Charity Ferrell)

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

4. Billy Summers by Stephen King – 9781982173630 – (Scribner)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. Forever Thrown by Kathleen Brooks – 9781943805471 – (Laurens Publishing)

7. Bombshell by Sarah MacLean – 9780063055841 – (Avon)

8. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller – 9780593329849 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Unsung Requiem by C. L. Stone – 9798201253462 – (Arcato Publishing, Inc.)

10. Hidden by Fern Michaels – 9781420152333 – (Zebra Books)

