Livestream concert calendar for Aug. 3-Oct 2

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a concert, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing for charity to local faves trying to earn a living.

Check out our roundup of options below and offer tips by emailing rkessler@wtop.com.

Aug 3

9 p.m. – Verzuz presents The Lox vs Dipset, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Watch the livestream here.

Aug 4

9 p.m. – Moment House presents St Vincent’s first full length live stream concert, Down and Out Downtown. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

Aug 6

9 p.m. – Hanson continue their Against The World + Concert Series with a livestream of their show at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Against The World + Underneath will feature songs off the new album plus a selection of their favorite songs from Underneath. Tickets are $17.25 or $28.75 for both August shows, and you can buy them here.

Aug 7

8 p.m. – Venew Live presents The Renaissance Ep 1, A Blank Canvas Production. The livestream will feature performances from Snoop Dogg, GSHYT, Juhahn Jones, Tallie B, and more. Tickets start at $9.99, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Hanson continue their Against The World + Concert Series with a livestream of their show at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Against The World + The Walk will feature songs off the new album plus a selection of their favorite songs from The Walk. Tickets are $17.25, and you can buy them here.

11:30 p.m. – veeps presents All Time Low – Live from Sad Summer Fest. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

Sept 3

9 p.m. – Hanson continue their Against The World + Concert Series with a livestream of their show at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Against The World + Shout It Out will feature songs off the new album plus a selection of their favorite songs from Shout It Out. Tickets are $17.25 or $28.75 for both September shows, and you can buy them here.

Sept 4

9 p.m. – Hanson continue their Against The World + Concert Series with a livestream of their show at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Against The World + Anthem will feature songs off the new album plus a selection of their favorite songs from Anthem. Tickets are $17.25 or $28.75 for both September shows, and you can buy them here.

Sept 5

7:30 p.m. – Union Stage presents The Ocean Blue with Phase Materia. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

Sept 18

3 p.m. – veeps presents The Zombies: Live From Studio Two, their first and only worldwide livestream event/concert, live from Abbey Road Studios in London. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

Sept 25

All Day – Global Citizen Live is a 24-hour virtual event, broadcasting live from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America. Performers include Billie Eilish, Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, BTS, Ricky Martin, Andrea Bocelli, Ed Sheeran, Green Day, H.E.R., Metallica, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Lorde, Coldplay, and more. For more information on the show and Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World, check out their website here.

Sept 28

8:30 p.m. – Glory Days presents Geoff Tate (formerly of Queensryche) live at High Dive in Gainesville, FL with his full electric band. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

Oct 1

9 p.m. – Hanson continue their Against The World + Concert Series with a livestream of their show at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Against The World + Listeners Choice will feature songs off the new album plus a chance for viewers to vote on which favorite songs they want to hear. Tickets are $17.25 or $28.75 for both October shows, and you can buy them here.

Oct 2

9 p.m. – Hanson continue their Against The World + Concert Series with a livestream of their show at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Against The World + Listeners Choice will feature songs off the new album plus a chance for viewers to vote on which favorite songs they want to hear. Tickets are $17.25 or $28.75 for both October shows, and you can buy them here.

Daily/Weekly

Melissa Etheridge has launched a pay-per-view Etheridge TV site with new content daily/weekly Tuesday through Saturday. Monthly subscriptions are $50 or you can purchase daily content separately for $10 a show. Get more information and watch the livestreams here.

Heather Pierson does weekly livestreams on her Facebook page. Tune in for Musical Meditation Mondays at 7 p.m., Wednesday Evening Standard Hour at 5 p.m. and the Saturday Afternoon Special at 4 p.m.

Every Wednesday and Saturday at 11:30 p.m., The Art Boutiki Music Hall in San Jose, CA hosts a livestream concert series. If that’s a bit late for you, rebroadcasts of each show are show throughout the day for the following month. The streams are free but tips or donations are encouraged to support the small venue. Check out past and current livestreams here.

Suzy Bogguss holds her Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays where she performs songs and chats with fans on her Facebook page. You may even see some special guests like Pam Tillis stop by!

Former local musicians The Kennedys/Maura and Pete Kennedy hold all-request livestreams every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. from their apartment in NYC. Watch the livestream here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.