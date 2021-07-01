July entertainment guide 2021

Summer is in full force with tons of activities going on around the D.C. area. Here's a roundup of fun events in the entertainment scene for the month of July.

So what does the entertainment scene look like as we emerge from the pandemic?

Here’s a roundup of fun events for the month of July:

July 1: Cynthia Erivo at Wolf Trap 50th Anniversary Concert

July 1: “No Sudden Move” on HBO Max

July 1-3: Tedeschi Trucks at Frederick Fairgrounds

July 1-3: “Blindness” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

July 1-3: “Relax, Relate, Release” at Kennedy Center

July 1-3: Nimesh Patel at DC Improv

July 1-11: “We’re Gonna Die” at Round House Theatre

July 1-11: “Where We Belong” by Woolly Mammoth Theatre & Folger Theatre

July 1-Aug. 4: “After Midnight” at Signature Theatre

July 1-Aug. 6: Virtual Camp Arena Stage

July 1-Aug. 22: “Elf: The Musical” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

July 2: DC Comedy Festival at Union Stage

July 2: “The Forever Purge” in movie theaters

July 2: “The Tomorrow War” on Amazon Prime

July 2-3: Wolf Trap Opera presents “Sweeney Todd”

July 2-4: M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 2-11: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Olney Theatre

July 2-25: “Tender Age” at Studio Theatre

July 3-17: Heist Summer Series on Kennedy Center rooftop

July 4: “A Capitol Fourth” concert and fireworks on PBS

July 4: Local Independence Day Events

July 8: Asleep at the Wheel at The Birchmere

July 8: Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi Hendrix at Strathmore

July 8-10: NSO’s Beethoven, Simon & Bologne at Wolf Trap

July 8-10: “Wingapo! Welcome to the Native American Dance Circle” at Kennedy Center

July 8-Aug. 5: Library of Congress hosts “Summer Movies on the Lawn”

July 9: Deadmau5 at Echostage

July 9: Eric Byrd at Blues Alley

July 9: Xavier Wolf at Union Stage

July 9: “Black Widow” in movie theaters

July 9-11: “Homegrown” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

July 10-11: Max Weinberg at Wolf Trap

July 13: Emmy Award nominees announced

July 13: Crystal Bowersox at Rams Head (Annapolis)

July 15-17: 1455’s Summer Literary Festival

July 15-17: “¡Viva Cultura! A Celebration of Latinx Arts & Culture” at Kennedy Center

July 16: “Space Jam: A New Legacy” in movie theaters

July 16: Wolf Trap Opera presents “Cinderella”

July 16: Modest Proposal at Pearl Street Warehouse

July 16: Greyson Chance at Union Stage

July 17: Wynonna Judd at The Birchmere

July 17: Luke Bryan at Jiffy Lube Live

July 17: Preservation Hall Jazz Band at Wolf Trap

July 18: Big Tony and Trouble Funk at Wolf Trap

July 21-22: Amos Lee at Wolf Trap

July 22: Sebastian Maniscalco at MGM National Harbor

July 22-24: “Adobo Gigante” at Kennedy Center

July 23: Wale at The Fillmore Silver Spring

July 23: “Ted Lasso” returns on Apple TV+

July 23: “Old” in movie theaters

July 23: “G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes” in movie theaters

July 23: Wolf Trap Opera presents “STARisas: Opera’s Most Powerful Moments”

July 24: The Washington Ballet at Washington National Cathedral

July 24: Taste of the South at The Anthem

July 24: The Nighthawks at Hamilton Live

July 24-25: Chris Thile at Wolf Trap

July 28: Aofie O’Donovan at Wolf Trap

July 29: The War and Treaty at Wolf Trap

July 29: Wil Gravatt Band at Pearl Street Warehouse

July 29-31: Aida Rodriguez at DC Comedy Loft

July 29-31: D.C. Legendary Musicians at Kennedy Center

July 30: KIX & The Roadducks at The State Theater

July 30: “Jungle Cruise” in movie theaters

July 30: “Stillwater” in movie theaters

July 30: Suede at Rams Head (Annapolis)

July 30-31: Norm Lewis at Wolf Trap

July 31: JoJo Siwa at Capital One Arena

July 31: Jamey Johnson at The Weinberg Center

July 31: Maryland Youth Ballet’s “Snow White” at Wolf Trap

