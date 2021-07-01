July entertainment guide 2021

Summer is in full force with tons of activities going on around the D.C. area.
So what does the entertainment scene look like as we emerge from the pandemic?
Here’s a roundup of fun events for the month of July:
July Entertainment Guide
July 1: Cynthia Erivo at Wolf Trap 50th Anniversary Concert
July 1: “No Sudden Move” on HBO Max
July 1-3: Tedeschi Trucks at Frederick Fairgrounds
July 1-3: “Blindness” at Shakespeare Theatre Company
July 1-3: “Relax, Relate, Release” at Kennedy Center
July 1-3: Nimesh Patel at DC Improv
July 1-11: “We’re Gonna Die” at Round House Theatre
July 1-11: “Where We Belong” by Woolly Mammoth Theatre & Folger Theatre
July 1-Aug. 4: “After Midnight” at Signature Theatre
July 1-Aug. 6: Virtual Camp Arena Stage
July 1-Aug. 22: “Elf: The Musical” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
July 2: DC Comedy Festival at Union Stage
July 2: “The Forever Purge” in movie theaters
July 2: “The Tomorrow War” on Amazon Prime
July 2-3: Wolf Trap Opera presents “Sweeney Todd”
July 2-4: M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 2-11: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Olney Theatre
July 2-25: “Tender Age” at Studio Theatre
July 3-17: Heist Summer Series on Kennedy Center rooftop
July 4: “A Capitol Fourth” concert and fireworks on PBS
July 4: Local Independence Day Events
July 8: Asleep at the Wheel at The Birchmere
July 8: Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi Hendrix at Strathmore
July 8-10: NSO’s Beethoven, Simon & Bologne at Wolf Trap
July 8-10: “Wingapo! Welcome to the Native American Dance Circle” at Kennedy Center
July 8-Aug. 5: Library of Congress hosts “Summer Movies on the Lawn”
July 9: Deadmau5 at Echostage
July 9: Eric Byrd at Blues Alley
July 9: Xavier Wolf at Union Stage
July 9: “Black Widow” in movie theaters
July 9-11: “Homegrown” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
July 10-11: Max Weinberg at Wolf Trap
July 13: Emmy Award nominees announced
July 13: Crystal Bowersox at Rams Head (Annapolis)
July 15-17: 1455’s Summer Literary Festival
July 15-17: “¡Viva Cultura! A Celebration of Latinx Arts & Culture” at Kennedy Center
July 16: “Space Jam: A New Legacy” in movie theaters
July 16: Wolf Trap Opera presents “Cinderella”
July 16: Modest Proposal at Pearl Street Warehouse
July 16: Greyson Chance at Union Stage
July 17: Wynonna Judd at The Birchmere
July 17: Luke Bryan at Jiffy Lube Live
July 17: Preservation Hall Jazz Band at Wolf Trap
July 18: Big Tony and Trouble Funk at Wolf Trap
July 21-22: Amos Lee at Wolf Trap
July 22: Sebastian Maniscalco at MGM National Harbor
July 22-24: “Adobo Gigante” at Kennedy Center
July 23: Wale at The Fillmore Silver Spring
July 23: “Ted Lasso” returns on Apple TV+
July 23: “Old” in movie theaters
July 23: “G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes” in movie theaters
July 23: Wolf Trap Opera presents “STARisas: Opera’s Most Powerful Moments”
July 24: The Washington Ballet at Washington National Cathedral
July 24: Taste of the South at The Anthem
July 24: The Nighthawks at Hamilton Live
July 24-25: Chris Thile at Wolf Trap
July 28: Aofie O’Donovan at Wolf Trap
July 29: The War and Treaty at Wolf Trap
July 29: Wil Gravatt Band at Pearl Street Warehouse
July 29-31: Aida Rodriguez at DC Comedy Loft
July 29-31: D.C. Legendary Musicians at Kennedy Center
July 30: KIX & The Roadducks at The State Theater
July 30: “Jungle Cruise” in movie theaters
July 30: “Stillwater” in movie theaters
July 30: Suede at Rams Head (Annapolis)
July 30-31: Norm Lewis at Wolf Trap
July 31: JoJo Siwa at Capital One Arena
July 31: Jamey Johnson at The Weinberg Center
July 31: Maryland Youth Ballet’s “Snow White” at Wolf Trap