Home » Entertainment News »

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 12:46 PM

Movies US charts:

1. The Marksman (2021)

2. Love and Monsters

3. Together Together

4. The Little Things

5. Promising Young Woman

6. North Hollywood

7. French Exit

8. Nobody

9. The Paper Tigers

10. Nomadland

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Marksman (2021)

2. Promising Young Woman

3. The Unthinkable

4. Minari

5. Trigger Point

6. The Djinn

7. Benny Loves You

8. Another Round

9. High Ground

10. The Opening Act

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

