Nat Geo Kids book ‘Top Secret’ transforms your child into the next 007

National Geographic Kids has published an educational book for the amateur sleuth called "Top Secret: Spies, Codes, Capers, Gadgets and Classified Cases Revealed,"

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes 'Top Secret' by Nat Geo Kids (Part 1)

Is your son an amateur sleuth? Is your daughter adept at cracking codes?

National Geographic Kids has published an educational new book by authors Crispin Boyer and Suzanne Zimbler called “Top Secret: Spies, Codes, Capers, Gadgets and Classified Cases Revealed.”

“Young readers like one thing more than anything else: knowing something their parents, aunts, uncles or other kids don’t know,” Boyer told WTOP. “The book is there to fire up their imagination. It’s a good book for reluctant readers. Everything is really nuggety, cool images. … It captures their attention, gets them involved, and the next thing you know, they’re halfway through the book.”

Chapter 1 is called “Secret Agencies,” including an interview with a former CIA agent.

“Here we get into what a spy is, the history of the job, different spy terminology — agent, double agent, triple agent, assets, intelligence,” Boyer said. “This chapter talks about the Secret Service, but also the president’s special car called ‘The Beast’ that’s bulletproof and can drop oil slicks.”

Chapter 2 is called “Secret History,” digging into the deepest recesses of history.

“They’re gonna learn about various conspiracy theories,” Boyer said. “There’s the Roswell incident. … We go even farther back to the Roman Colosseum and the hidden chambers hidden beneath. … We talk about secret societies like the Illuminati. We break out the Rosetta Stone to show how Egyptian hieroglyphs were top secret until they found this stone that translated it into Greek.”

Chapter 3 is called “Secret Identities,” highlighting some cool covert individuals.

“Here we met famous spies throughout history,” Boyer said. “We start with the original spies — ninjas in Japan. … There’s a woman named Virginia Hall in World War II, who was an American who lost half her leg in a hunting accident, but she decided to become a spy. She went behind enemy lines in Nazi Germany dressed like a milk maid to hide that she was missing a leg.”

Chapter 4 is called “Secret Plans,” featuring crazy military missions and prison breaks.

“We talk about the most famous top-secret plots,” Boyer said. “In World War II, one of the most successful spies was a dead body the British dumped overboard, dressed like military, padded with phony documents about a fake landing in occupied France to fool the Germans into thinking the Allies were gonna land in one part of France when actually they were going to land in another.”

Chapter 5 is called “Secret Gadgets,” highlighting the technology like James Bond’s Q.

“This stuff looks like it’s right out of Q’s labs,” Boyer said. “We have an umbrellas that shoots darts. We have lipstick that’s actually a pistol. … This little device you can stick into an envelope, roll up the letter inside, pull it out, read it, put it back in and seal it back up again. … One of my favorite gadgets is a fake piece of dog poop that spies would use to pass messages to their handlers.”

Chapter 6 is called “Secret Places,” highlighting important geographical locations.

“We give an aerial view of Area 51,” Boyer said. “What they’ve always said they’ve done there is test top-secret Air Force planes … but people think they’ve hidden crashed UFOs. … On Mount Rushmore, there’s a secret room behind Lincoln’s head. Originally, it was going to be used to house priceless government documents, then realized it’s a bad place to hide in a drafty cave.”

Chapter 7 is called “Secret Codes,” so get your Orphan Annie Decoder ring ready.

“Teaching young readers various codes that have been in use since the time of Ancient Rome,” Boyer said. “We actually provide five different codes that readers can try. A lot of it’s just about substituting letters. Then they can pass these codes to their friends to decode them. … If you see your kids passing around these gibberish letters, you might want to borrow the book to decode.”

Chapter 8 is called “Secrets All Around You,” highlighting things hiding in plain sight.

“They don’t have to go looking through government archives or skulking around for hidden rooms, they can find secrets everywhere,” Boyer said. “The tricks they use to photograph foods for TV commercials. In a bowl of cereal, the milk might actually be glue … or a juicy steak, all the grill marks are actually drawn on with magic marker. … We also follow house cats in their secret lives.”

Just don’t let the book fall into the wrong hands.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes 'Top Secret' by Nat Geo Kids (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.