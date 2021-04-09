WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Sen. Roger…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Tony Thurmond, California’s superintendent of public instruction.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.; Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas.

