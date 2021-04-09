CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 6:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Tony Thurmond, California’s superintendent of public instruction.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.; Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up