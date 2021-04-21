Capitol Riverfront spring drive-in screens movies about post-pandemic hopes

The Capitol Riverfront kicks off its spring series of drive-in movies this week. Each Friday will feature a movie themed with hopes for post-pandemic life.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Capitol Riverfront drive-in (Part 1)

“We wanted to do a fun theme and feature films that are inspired by everyone’s post-pandemic goals: traveling, concerts, house parties, red carpet events, weddings, sports and more,” said Bonnie Trein of the Capitol Riverfront Business Improvement District. “This season’s lineup is jam-packed with fan-favorite films.”

The selections were voted on by members of the public.

The season kicks off Friday, April 23, with “Moana,” benefiting Van Ness Elementary.

“We are all about travel with ‘Moana’,” Trein said.

April 30 brings “Get On Up,” benefiting Anacostia Riverkeeper.

“Everyone is looking forward to getting back to concerts … The music of the late James Brown is of course wonderful, so this helps represent that,” Trein said.

May 7 brings “Ocean’s Eight,” benefiting DC Central Kitchen.

This movie represents “getting back to the New York City Met Gala, getting dressed up and enjoying red carpet events, which still aren’t the same,” Trein said.

May 14 brings “Remember the Titans,” benefiting Unity Health Care.

“A lot of schools are getting back to sports, but still as a whole, it’s one of those aspirational goals that we have to get fully back to after the pandemic,” Trein said. “‘Remember the Titans’ is a great representation of sports and everyone sitting together in the stadium on Friday nights.”

May 21 brings “Booksmart,” benefiting Living Classrooms.

“This coming-of-age film really hits home the house party goal we all hope to get back to,” Trein said. “Back to school is certainly in that mix as well. School, we know, is a lot different still.”

It all wraps May 28 with “Bridesmaids,” benefiting the Capital Area Food Bank.

“One of the main events that has changed, especially in my life, has been weddings,” Trein said. “Everyone misses going to friends’ weddings, so this is one we definitely hope to get back to.”

Tickets are $20 per car and must be purchased online before showtime at 8 p.m.

“All funds will be donated to local charities,” Trein said. “Pack your family or your close COVID-pod friends into your car and $20 is a steal. We’re also teaming up with at least one local restaurant, The Salt Line to offer attendees a dinner-and-a-movie discount rate for any of their packages to go. We’ll also feature pre-movie trivia with giveaways and swag at each movie from our sponsors.”

The parking lot is at The Stacks, at 101 V St. SW, near Buzzard Point.

“We’re really excited to continue to entertain during this time and bring a bit of a sense of community to the entire DMV,” Train said. “We’ve enjoyed seeing people come from all over to these drive-ins, so we look forward to continuing it.”

