CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J shot a game-changer | Montgomery Co. vaccination plan | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Van Gogh: The Immersive…

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience on sale Friday for ‘secret’ DC location

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

March 4, 2021, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

“Have you ever dreamt of stepping in a painting? Now you can!”

That’s the teaser for the interactive exhibit Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

Tickets will go on sale at noon Friday for a “secret location in Washington D.C.”

WTOP reached out for comment, but all inquires have gone unanswered.

Other American locations include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Miami, New York and Philadelphia, as well as overseas locations in Brussels, Naples, Leicester, Linz, Antwerp, York, Tel Aviv, Holon, Beijing and Hangzhou.

The event is a 20,000-square-foot light and sound extravaganza, featuring two-story projections of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous works reaching from floor to ceiling.

The 360-degree projections are mapped onto screens stretching 15,000 square feet.

A virtual reality component will guide you on a 10-minute journey through “A Day in the Life of the Artist.” Walk alongside Van Gogh to see what inspired eight of his iconic works, from “Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles” to “Starry Night Over The Rhone River.”

The indoor exhibit is billed as “all digital, hands free and perfect for our socially distant world,” hoping that the coronavirus pandemic will subside further by the summer launch.

It’s intended for families, school groups, seniors and couples of all ages.

There’s even a “surprise at the end for young artists,” so stay tuned.

It will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Overall, the visit takes roughly 60 to 75 minutes to complete.

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up