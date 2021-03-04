Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience on sale Friday for ‘secret’ DC location

The event is a 20,000-square-foot light and sound extravaganza, featuring two-story projections of Vincent Van Gogh's most famous works reaching from floor to ceiling.

“Have you ever dreamt of stepping in a painting? Now you can!”

That’s the teaser for the interactive exhibit Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

Tickets will go on sale at noon Friday for a “secret location in Washington D.C.”

WTOP reached out for comment, but all inquires have gone unanswered.

Other American locations include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Miami, New York and Philadelphia, as well as overseas locations in Brussels, Naples, Leicester, Linz, Antwerp, York, Tel Aviv, Holon, Beijing and Hangzhou.

The 360-degree projections are mapped onto screens stretching 15,000 square feet.

A virtual reality component will guide you on a 10-minute journey through “A Day in the Life of the Artist.” Walk alongside Van Gogh to see what inspired eight of his iconic works, from “Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles” to “Starry Night Over The Rhone River.”

The indoor exhibit is billed as “all digital, hands free and perfect for our socially distant world,” hoping that the coronavirus pandemic will subside further by the summer launch.

It’s intended for families, school groups, seniors and couples of all ages.

There’s even a “surprise at the end for young artists,” so stay tuned.

It will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Overall, the visit takes roughly 60 to 75 minutes to complete.