AMC’s ‘Walking Dead: World Beyond’ seeking extras in Richmond

Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP

February 23, 2021, 12:16 AM

Do you foam at the mouth? Stagger like a sleepwalker? Enjoy the taste of brains?

AMC is seeking zombie extras for Season 2 of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” the limited series spinoff about zombie apocalypse survivors from Nebraska to New York.

The Virginia Film Office said filming will take place in and around Richmond, Virginia.

Production has already started but will continue Monday through Friday until June.

Kendall Cooper Casting accepts both non-union and Screen Actors Guild talent.

No acting experience is required, but military or law enforcement experience helps.

COVID-19 testing is mandatory and will be provided by the production with a stipend.

All extra work is paid but is for local hires only, with no travel or lodging provided.

Pack your patience — film sets are often 12-plus hour commitments each day.

If you would like to participate, you can fill out your zombie application online.

