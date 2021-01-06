Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be the longest Oscar season in history

This Jan. 6, there are few tea leaves to read, as the pandemic has delayed the Golden Globes until Feb. 28, the SAG Awards until March 14 and the Oscars until April 25.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Oscar race (Part 1)

On Jan. 6, 2020, movie fans woke up to Golden Globe results for Oscar predictions.

This Jan. 6, there are few tea leaves to read, as the pandemic has delayed the Golden Globes until Feb. 28, the SAG Awards until March 14 and the Oscars until April 25.

That’s right, the Oscars will take place nearly a month after the start of Major League Baseball, an eternity for frontrunners to maintain momentum in an endurance race.

Predictions feel premature with four months to go, akin to predicting the Super Bowl winner in September, but here’s where the races stand based on critics associations.

Best Picture:

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association sent shockwaves through the Oscar race when it bizarrely named Steve McQueen’s anthology TV series “Small Axe” as Best Film. It’s a brilliant series for sure, but it will likely compete for Emmys not Oscars when all of the dust has settled.

Instead, the Oscar race is favoring “Nomadland,” which won in Boston, Chicago, Indiana and Greater Western New York after dominating the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, as well as “First Cow,” which quietly picked up major wins in New York and Florida.

If frontrunner fatigue sets in after four months, a late arrival could land an upset. “Minari” just won in North Carolina, earning sympathy from recent controversy over its “Foreign Language” status. Likewise, Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” is a strong Best Picture contender as an actor-turned-director similar to Ben Affleck’s “Argo” (2012). King has been on an awards roll lately.

Best Director:

In any other year, David Fincher (“Mank”) and Spike Lee (“Da 5 Bloods”) might be the front runners to win their long overdue first Best Director Oscar, but this year looks like it’s going to wind up going to a newcomer. In fact, my three favorite films were directed by women this year with Kelly Reichardt (“First Cow”), Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”) and Regina King (“One Night in Miami”).

Right now, Zhao is a lock for “Nomadland” after sweeping in Boston, Chicago, Florida, Greater Western New York, Indiana and Los Angeles. If this continues, she will make history as the just the second woman ever to win Best Director after Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”), a well as the second Asian filmmaker in a row after Bong Joon-ho’s victory last year for “Parasite.”

Best Actor:

The late Chadwick Boseman is the posthumous favorite for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” winning Chicago and Los Angeles. However, his “Da 5 Bloods” co-star Delroy Lindo is surging with wins in Boston, New York, Indiana and North Carolina. Expect one of them to join Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx and Forest Whitaker as just the fifth Black actor to win Lead Actor.

Meanwhile, screen veteran Anthony Hopkins is a formidable opponent with wins in Boston and Florida for “The Father,” while rising star Riz Ahmed is a worthy underdog after winning Greater Western New York for playing a heavy metal drummer losing his hearing in “Sound of Metal.”

Best Actress:

Frances McDormand is the clear front runner for “Nomadland,” winning critics circles across the nation in Boston, Chicago, Florida, Greater Western New York, Indiana and North Carolina. A victory would mark a whopping third Best Actress win after “Fargo” (1996) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” (2017), putting her one spot behind the all-time record of four.

There’s also a lot of momentum behind Viola Davis for her tour-de-force title role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” having won once before for an August Wilson adaptation in “Fences” (2018). While that victory was in the Best Supporting Actress category, Davis has shockingly never won for Best Actress, which is a crazy statistic considering she’s arguably the best talent working today.

Still, don’t be surprised if we see a late surge by Carey Mulligan, who won Los Angeles for “Promising Young Woman,” Sidney Flanigan, who won New York and Boston for “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” or Vanessa Kirby, who won at the Venice Film Fest for “Pieces of a Woman.”

Best Supporting Actor:

Throughout the fall, it was believed that Sacha Baron Cohen was the front runner for “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” before Leslie Odom Jr. became the odds-on favorite for “One Night in Miami.” The former’s chances were just boosted with a win in North Carolina. The latter’s chances will increase exponentially if “Hamilton” is somehow nominated for the Oscars like it was at the Golden Globes.

Still, my money is on the lovable dark horse Paul Raci for his sign-language mentorship in “Sound of Metal,” winning in Boston, Chicago and Florida. Also, don’t rule out Boseman, who won in New York as an angel in “Da 5 Bloods” — an eerily prescient clip tailor-made for the Oscars — or Daniel Kaluuya, who will take the world by storm when “Judas & The Black Messiah” drops Feb. 12.

Best Supporting Actress:

Finally, the Supporting Actress category is the hardest to predict. Early on, the buzz was all for Amanda Seyfried in “Mank” and Olivia Colman in “The Father,” but while both are locks to earn nominations, neither has actually gone the distance to win with any of the critics associations.

Instead, Maria Bakalova is dominating for her hilarious turn in “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm,” winning in Boston, Chicago, New York, Florida and Indiana, while Youn Yuh-jung is gaining steam for “Minari,” winning in Boston, Greater Western New York, Los Angeles and North Carolina.

****

What now? The next major bellwether is the National Society of Film Critics this weekend.

Locally, the Washington Area Film Critics Association will announce its winners Feb. 8.

Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a wild ride between now and April 25. The bad news is that it could get exhausting. The good news is that more people will have time to actually watch the contenders to have a rooting interest come Oscar night. Wow, what a novel concept!

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Oscar race (Part 2)