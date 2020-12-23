Just in time for the holidays: Your book recommendations

Maryland Matters presents its reader book recommendations, in their own words. Just in time for the holidays.

Earlier this year, we published two articles about a reading list that two lawmakers ― state Sen. Cory V. McCray (D-Baltimore City) and Del. Marc Korman (D-Montgomery) ― assembled for their colleagues after consulting with a range of experts.

They were inspired by a retired Navy admiral and former NATO supreme commander, James G. Stavridis, who had written a book in 2017 called “The Leader’s Bookshelf,” which is essentially a recommended reading list of 50 books for aspiring leaders.

“Perhaps the single best way a leader can learn and grow is through reading,” Stavridis has said.

McCray and Korman essentially compiled an “A list” ― the true essentials ― divided into five distinct subject areas, and a “B list” of equally good reads over a broader set of topics.

After we published the recommendations of Korman, McCray and friends, we asked readers to provide their own lists of suggested reading for people in leadership positions. The response was overwhelming.

Now, with apologies for the delay, but just in time for late holiday gifts ― or pre-2021 General Assembly session gifts ― we finally present the readers’ recommendations, in their own words. They are listed in the order in which we received them:

Gus B. Bauman, attorney and former head of the Montgomery County Planning Board

The greatest, most profound non-fiction book ever written by an American is “The Education of Henry Adams” (1918), by Henry Adams. No American who purports to lead other human beings in either the governmental/political realm or the business realm should be permitted to do so without reading and reflecting upon this deeply thoughtful, fascinating so-called autobiography (really, an excursion into American philosophy: how should one think and act in a complex democracy and ever-changing world?).

Jim Rose, Maryland Alliance for Justice Reform

Senator Charles Sydnor (D-Baltimore County) mentioned he was reading “Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration,” by Emily Bazelon.

David Reel, Maryland director, Quantum Communications

“A Sense of Urgency,” by John P. Kotter

“Getting More,” by Stuart Diamond

“Churchill on Leadership,” by Steven Hayward

Therese M. Hessler, president & CEO, Ashlar Government Relations & Consulting

“Start with Why,” by Simon Sinek

This is a must read for anyone in a leadership role. “Start With Why” shows that the leaders who’ve had the greatest influence in the world all think, act, and communicate the same way — and it’s the opposite of what everyone else does. It provides a framework upon which organizations can be built, movements can be led, and people can be inspired. And it all starts with WHY.

Daniel Golombek, retired NASA scientist

I recommend “The Education of a Christian Prince” by Erasmus of Rotterdam and Immanuel Kant’s “Perpetual Peace: A Philosophical Sketch.”

Erasmus’ book, written in 1516, is as prescient as any current book about political leadership could be. The teachings he suggests be given to leaders are extremely un-Machiavellian, and probably the ones we need; e.g.:

“Follow the right, do violence to no one, plunder no one, sell no public office, be corrupted by no bribes.”

“The tyrant looks upon nothing with greater suspicion than the harmonious agreement of good men and of cities; good princes especially rejoice in this. A tyrant is happy to stir up factions and strife between his subjects and feeds and aids chance animosities. This means he basely uses for the safeguarding of his tyranny. A king has this one interest: to foster peaceful relations between his subjects and straightway to adjust such dissensions among them as chance to arise, for he believes that they are the worst menace to the state that can happen. When a tyrant sees that affairs of state are flourishing, he trumps up some pretext, or even invites in some enemy, so as to start a war and thereby weaken the powers.”

The second book is a short essay that complements Erasmus’. Kant wrote that countries should be republics and harmoniously work together. In fact he describes (in 1795!) a federation very similar to the current European Union.

Jamie Kendrick, senior project manager, Mead & Hunt

“The Truly Disadvantaged,” by William Julius Wilson.

I read this book in college 25 years ago. it shaped my worldview of what it means to be poor and living in inescapable poverty ― and just how miraculous it is when someone does.

Patricia Helfrich

“The American Crisis: What Went Wrong, How We Recover,” by writers from The Atlantic.

“Our Bodies, Their Battlefields: War Through the Lives of Women,” by Christina Lamb

“The Bully Pulpit: Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and the Golden Age of Journalism,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Ray Feldmann, Feldmann Communications Strategies

“Red Ball Express” and “Dorie Miller: Greatness Under Fire.” Written by Elkton High School history teacher Dante R. Brizill, these two books celebrate the achievements of Black Americans during World War II. “Red Ball Express” is the true story of unsung heroes from World War II who drove the trucks that supplied American armies in Europe. Three out of every four of these men were Black.

“Dorie Miller” tells the true story of Doris “Dorie” Miller, a Black cook on the USS West Virginia who became a hero when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. During the attack Miller manned anti-aircraft guns, for which he had no training, and tended to the wounded. He was recognized by the Navy for his actions and awarded the Navy Cross.

“Cover My Dreams In Ink,” a poignant memoir written by Annapolis author Jessie Dunleavy about her late son, Paul, who died in 2017 of an accidental opioid overdose. Jessie’s book shines a light on the human toll of the war on drugs and drives home the urgency for drug policy reform. It is a tremendous resource for families who are dealing with the horrors of drug addiction, especially opioid addiction.

Kelby Brick, director, Governor’s Coordinating Offices, Office of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing

I would like to suggest “War Against the Weak: Eugenics and America’s Campaign to Create a Master Race” by Edwin Black. A must read for any public leader interested in basic human rights as this outlines how “American corporate philanthropies launched a national campaign of ethnic cleansing in the United States, helped found and fund the Nazi eugenics of Hitler and Mengele — and then created the modern movement of ‘human genetics.’”

Patrick Roddy, partner, Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC

“Role of a Lifetime,” by Lou Cannon.

I did not like Ronald Reagan and famously told a boss that America would never vote for an actor but this book explained to me his gifts as a politician including his ability to use fictional metaphor as if it were reality (the conversation with Charles McDowell about the VMI movie scene is worth the whole book)

Robyn Elliott, partner, Public Policy Partners

I wanted to recommend “March: Book One” by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell. This graphic novel is hands-down one of the best books that I’ve ever read. With just over 100 pages to tell John Lewis’ story about student sit-ins at lunch counters in the 1960’s, every word and every pen stroke has to convey both the fact and meaning of this part of our history. I don’t think a stand-alone narrative could have captured this story as well. The illustrations and concise narrative are worth more than 1,000 words. This book is priceless in the truest meaning of the word.

M.Q. Riding, director of marketing and communications, Chesapeake Utilities

My recommendation for a book to read is “Atlas Shrugged,” by Ayn Rand It is a quintessential novel on the rebirth of independence with a woman as a strong protagonist.

Christopher Costello, Public Sector Consulting Group

“The Death of Common Sense: How Law Is Suffocating America,” by Philip Howard

Del. Jazz M. Lewis (D-Prince George’s)

Here are a list of good reads in no particular order:

“Between the World and Me,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. He discusses the struggles of growing up in Baltimore and generally forgotten about urban America.

“Hillbilly Elegy,” by J.D. Vance, provides similar takes on forgotten rural America from a more conservative perspective.

“Strangers in Their Own Land,” by Arlie Russell Hochschild, gives an in-depth view of conservatives from their own eyes. I think it is important to understand those you disagree with in order to make real progress on policy.

“Leadership,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin, examines the leadership lessons of four American presidents.

“Man of the House,” by former U.S. House Speaker Tip O’Neill. A lesson on cultivating power and being effective.

“Saving Capitalism,” by Robert Reich, summarizes how income inequality has grown in America and provides a roadmap to doing something about it.

“You’re More More Powerful Than You Think,” by Eric Liu. This is about civic engagement and is officially non-partisan. I use lessons from this book whenever I talk to students.

“Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High,” by Kerry Patterson and others. If you are to lead, you will need to build consensus and negotiate. This is a great way to navigate difficult conversations without compromising your values.

“Rules for Radicals,” by Saul Alinsky ― a primer on community and labor organizing that has been used effectively over the years.

“The Breakthrough,” by Gwen Ifill ― a veteran journalist’s take on the impact of Barack Obama’s electoral victory and its creation of a pathway for other Black and relatively new political leaders.

Hassan Giordano, Mr. Politics, owner, DMV Daily Media Group

I would suggest “The Prince,” “Art of War,” “48 Laws of Power” and “33 Strategies of War,” which I believe were all mentioned, as well as a great read by John J. Pitney Jr., “The Art of Political Warfare,” and one that would make for a great read in this moment, “The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court” by Jeffrey Toobin.

Eric Sterling, executive director of the Criminal Justice Policy Foundation

“Tribes on the Hill,” by Jack McIver Weatherford is an anthropological study of the U.S. Senate from the mid-1980s. What would be useful for Maryland legislators is to think about how the features, relationships and problems that were facing the U.S. Senate can be instructive now.

Weatherford was a professor of anthropology who was doing “field work” on the staff of Sen. John Glenn (D-Ohio). He points out the site of the Capitol much earlier was a gathering place for trade and barter by the Native peoples from other areas along the Mid-Atlantic region. He notes the familial and kinship relationships that exist for generations. And he describes the interest-based tribes that exist on Capitol Hill, such as the tribe that supports military appropriations in Maine, Mississippi, Georgia, Virginia, California, Washington state, etc. He also identifies different kinds of ritual and performance roles played by different Senators and analogizes how they compare to roles played by leaders of Native peoples.

Weatherford identifies a critical problem arising from “open meeting” rules and “government in the sunshine” pressures. Real deliberation is often tentative, and bargaining can look sordid when done in public — and thus the unflattering work is not done in public, leaving the primary activity in the meetings of the committees to be ritualistic. The pressure to take a position on the record and to make sure that one’s opinion is counted means that more and more of the activity is performative. The senators become consumed with issuing statements “for the record” on this bill and that, in this committee and that.

The ability of the senators to spend time with each for the purpose of finding common ground and compromise to pass legislation becomes reduced, and the necessary work gets delegated to staff, to “parasenators,” who operate in the corners. The senators stop talking with each other, other than with a handful of allies, or in a very stilted way.

The need to exchange information about what other senators are actually thinking and want from one another is met in a way that I did not expect and thought was quite insightful. It is the lobbyists. Weatherford compares lobbyists, going from office to office, gathering intelligence, to the way bees incidentally gather and spread pollen as they seek nectar, and that the lobbyist intelligence sharing is as essential to the production of legislation as bees are to the pollination of fruit. With no bees, there is no harvest; with no lobbyists there is no legislation.

Weatherford ends with a warning that the ritual demands of appearing at every subcommittee meeting, and making a statement on every issue leads to a kind of non-productive frenzy. He dramatically compares the ritual behavior of appeasing the need to be “on the record” to the need of Aztec priests for prisoners to make the ritual human sacrifices demanded by their gods. The demand for sacrificial victims leads the Aztec nation to ever-more extensive and expensive wars to find the necessary prisoners to sacrifice. Thus, Weatherford argues, the consequential wars weakened the Aztec nation making it vulnerable to conquest by the relatively weak forces of that Spain could place on the ground in Mexico.

Patrick H. Murray, chief of staff to Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski Jr. (D)

“The Wise Men: Six Friends and the World They Made” and “The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III.” These books are reminders that relationships and reputations are the currency of our realm and, leveraged properly, are invaluable in shaping public policy.

“Identity Crisis: The 2016 Presidential Campaign and the Battle for the Meaning of America,” “The Politics of Resentment: Rural Consciousness in Wisconsin and the Rise of Scott Walker,” and “Steadfast Democrats: How Social Forces Shape Black Political Behavior.”

These books were required reading for the students in my Campaigns & Elections class this fall. They examine the role of group identity in political behavior. “Identity Crisis” and “Steadfast Democrats” rely heavily on data. All three books will burst your partisan bubble and challenge your assumptions.

Last, but certainly not least: William F. Zorzi, senior contributor to Maryland Matters

For years, philosophers and historians have warned us with some variation of Edmund Burke’s admonishment, “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” But the truth of the matter is that we as a race have been repeating the same moronic mistakes for years with little to no thought of the experience and fallout.

Those mistakes don’t really need to be detailed. You know what they are; you don’t have to look too far into the distance or past to find them. Nevertheless, history can be instructive as we peer blankly into the future.