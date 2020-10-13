The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:
1. Trump Card (2020)
2. Ava (2020)
3. Mulan (2020)
4. Limitless
5. Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!
6. 2067
7. Save Yourselves!
8. The Assistant (2020)
9. Hocus Pocus
10. Upgrade
Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Ava (2020)
2. 2067
3. The Secret: Dare to Dream
4. A Call To Spy
5. Then Came You
6. From the Vine
7. The Phenomenon
8. Marshall
9. Alone
10. Archive
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.