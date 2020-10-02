Rosslyn Cinema brings outdoor movie nights back to Virginia’s Gateway Park

Rosslyn Cinema returns to Virginia's Gateway Park every Friday from Oct. 2-23.

It was voted Best Outdoor Movie Screening Spot by Northern Virginia Magazine.

“We want people to be able to come out to enjoy, to not have to worry about anything,” Rosslyn BID president Mary-Claire Burick told WTOP. “Making this a safe environment for people to just relax, kick back and forget about all the craziness around us.”

The free film lineup kicks off with “The Princess and the Frog” on Oct. 2.

“Families are really looking for things to get the kids out of the house, so picking a really fun movie like that, we thought was a great way,” Burick said.

The following week brings “You’ve Got Mail” on Oct. 9.

“That’s an oldie but a goodie,” Burick said. “We’re trying to sort of mix it up.”

Football fans will enjoy “Remember the Titans” on Oct. 16.

“Along the theme of diversity, trying to get something for the guys,” Burick said.

It all wraps with the Halloween favorite “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 23.

“We debated back and forth: Do you go scary or do you go fun?” Burick said. “We ended up going with the more fun version that all ages would enjoy.”

Gateway Park is located at 1300 Lee Highway on the Virginia side of the Key Bridge.

Alcohol is not permitted and there are no food vendors at the park, but you are encouraged to order takeout from a number of nearby Rosslyn restaurants.

“While there won’t be any food vendors on site … we are absolutely encouraging guests to pick up carryout dinner or a snack from some of the amazing restaurants that we have here nearby to really enjoy the movie,” Burick said.

All guests are required to wear masks, and hand sanitizer will be available on-site.

Space is limited, so make a reservation on the Wednesday before each showing.

“We can have groups of one to six that can reserve tickets,” Burick said. “The reservation system is what’s allowing us to have that proper distancing. As a bonus, each person or group is going to get a brand new blanket to mark their spot. Of course, you can take the blanket home. It’s a really cool, rolled-up blanket with a handle.”

Check-in begins at 6:15 p.m., with movies at sundown (approximately 7 p.m.).

