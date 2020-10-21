Baltimore Soundstage brings Grace Potter, Chase Rice to Frederick, Md.

Baltimore Soundstage has sat quiet near the Inner Harbor throughout the pandemic. However, its music mission returns as it partners…

Baltimore Soundstage has sat quiet near the Inner Harbor throughout the pandemic.

However, its music mission returns as it partners with AutoFlex Entertainment and All Good Entertainment for a new drive-in concert series at the Frederick Fairgrounds in Frederick, Maryland, which just wrapped a drive-in movie series last weekend.

“Our last show [was] March 8,” Baltimore Soundstage General Manager Dave Adams told WTOP. “We were shut down for six consecutive months, no business whatsoever. We have 45 employees at any given time and we had to lay off the entire staff.”

Now, the drive-in is providing relief for staff, audiences and artists.

“Audiences are starved for content,” Adams said. “Not only the audiences, but the artists. Artists play to live. They feed themselves off selling tickets and doing shows.”

The lineup kicks off Wednesday night with alt-rock force Grace Potter.

“Grace Potter is an incredible musician,” Adams said. “She’s like the female incarnation of Robert Plant. She has this great indie alt-rock act and she’s bringing local favorite Cris Jacobs with her tonight.”

The series continues Friday with the EDM style of Clozee with Memba.

“She’s a really visionary electronic dance music DJ,” Adams said. “She’s in the world of bass music. We really have a diverse calendar at this fairgrounds drive-in.”

Saturday brings local favorites the Kelly Bell Band and Jah Works.

“They’re awesome local guys,” Adams said. “They have reggae tones. Just party bands. … Their ticket is actually very affordable compared to the rest. … You should definitely make sure you grab one if you’re looking for a cool Saturday night out.”

Oct. 29 brings hot new country star Chase Rice, who co-wrote the smash hit “Cruise” for Florida Georgia Line before landing his own No. 1 single “Eyes on You.”

“It feels really cool to bring a country show to a country market,” Adams said. “Baltimore is not the most receptive country market in the city, so it feels really cool to get out of our comfort zone and produce a really cool show like Chase Rice.”

The month closes with three nights of Dark Star Orchestra on Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.

“They recreate the Grateful Dead live concert experience,” Adams said.

Ticket prices vary from $150 to $270 per car, depending on the act.

“Safety is the No. 1 priority for this concert series,” Adams said. “Wearing your mask is the No. 1 rule, social distance needs to be maintained at all times, we have hand washing stations. … If you don’t feel comfortable getting out of your car, you can tune in to the radio. … If you do get out of your car, we have food trucks, we have merch stands, we have a local brewery, it’s going to be a really good time.”

Listen to our full conversation here.