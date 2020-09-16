Events DC launches virtual GATHER studio at Washington Convention Center

The local entertainment industry is showing resilience, ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit by finding creative ways around coronavirus restrictions for public…

The local entertainment industry is showing resilience, ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit by finding creative ways around coronavirus restrictions for public gatherings.

Events DC is launching a new virtual platform called GATHER to livestream events from a brand new production studio at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

“Today, more than ever before, is such an important time for people and communities to come together – and conventions and meetings, sports and entertainment have the power to do that – even virtually,” Events D.C. president Gregory O’Dell said.

The state-of-the-art production studio spans 19,000 square feet and comes fully equipped with rigging, AV and lighting capabilities, as well as dynamic LED screens.

“With this new multi-platform virtual venue and production studio, Events DC presents a distinct opportunity for enhancing client experiences with the ability to offer state-of the art technology, customization of content and the enrichment of both in-person and virtual experiences,” O’Dell said.

Initial programming includes exclusive performances from the D.C. Jazz Fest, including a live concert by acclaimed harmonicist Frédéric Yonnet and the Band with No Name.

It will also livestream the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s annual RAMMY Awards, as well as performances from the MusicianShip’s WAMMIE Awards.

Expect live readings of iconic scripts provided by Film Independent; a conversation with the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum director Ellen Stofan and SiriusXM founder and United Therapeutics’ CEO Martine Rothblatt; and a NASA salute to “Hidden Figure” Mary W. Jackson, the first Black female engineer at NASA.

You can stream the GATHER events here.