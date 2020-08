WATCH: 10-year-old challenges Dave Grohl to drum battle

Prodigious drummer Nandi Bushell, 10, loves the Foo Fighters, and the band's frontman, rock legend and Springfield, Virginia, native Dave Grohl, accepted her online drum battle.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.