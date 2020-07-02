Livestream concert calendar for July 2-July 11

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a live show. Big venues, small clubs, festivals — it does not matter. I’ll see it all, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a live music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing in their homes for charity to local faves with a guitar and iPhone trying to keep the money flow coming in through PayPal and Venmo.

It’s hard to keep track of it all, so check out our roundup of options available for you to keep the music flowing from the comfort of your couch. Feel free to give us a heads up on anything you’re watching in the live stream community by shooting me an email at rkessler@wtop.com.

July 2:

6 p.m. – Join Kelsea Ballerini for a special RADIO.COM LIVE event including conversation and songs from her new album. Watch the livestream here.

7 p.m. – Ram Trucks in partnership with Harman Kardon and National FFA Organization continue their Ram Jam Sessions with country artist Kristian Bush. Watch the livestream here.

7 p.m. – Vox Mini Sessions presents Brian Fallon on their Instagram page,

July 3:

12 p.m. – Elton John launches his 6 week Classic Concert Series with the digital premiere of Live at the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh and benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund. The performance will only be available for 72 hours and can be seen here.

8 p.m. – Zac Brown Band presents 4th with the Family: A Night of Music with Zac Brown Band benefiting Camp Southern Ground. Donate here to get exclusive access to pre-show events and watch the livestream here.

11:30 p.m. – Citizen Cope will do a live performance AND livestream from Verse in Los Angeles. Tickets are $25 for the livestream and you can buy them here.

July 4:

2 p.m. – Spend the 4th with James Taylor and a free stream of his Fenway Park performance from 2015 including a special guest appearance by Bonnie Raitt. The stream benefits Crew Nation and The Red Sox Foundation. Watch the livestream here or at 5 p.m. here.

4:30 p.m. – Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic will feature performances from Nelson, Shaky Graves, Asleep at The Wheel, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Ziggy Marley, and more. Tickets start at $35. You can get more information and buy tickets here.

8 p.m. – PBS presents A Capitol Fourth virtually this year on it’s 40th anniversary. Hosted by John Stamos and Vanessa Williams, performers include Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, The Temptations, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Yolanda Adams, and more with a fireworks finale featuring the National Symphony Orchestra. You can watch on your local PBS station or online here.

8 p.m. – Jorma Kaukonen continues his quarantine concert series with Quarantine Concert #12: Hot Tuna Live from the Fur Peace Ranch. Watch the livestream here.

July 6:

9 p.m. – Waxahatchee continues her full album livestream series with a performance of Saint Cloud. Tickets are $15 and can be bought here.

July 7:

8 p.m. – Ringo Starr turns 80 today and is celebrating with Ringo’s Big Birthday Show, a virtual charity concert with some of his famous friends, including Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney, and benefiting Black Lives Matter Global Network, The David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares, and WaterAid. The show will feature both at home performances and never before seen concert footage from McCartney, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, and more. Find out more information on the celebration here and watch the livestream here.

July 10:

6:30 p.m. – Sixth & I and DCist present the finale of their Living Room Session series with performances from Be Steadwell, Mystery Friends, Lotion Princess, Luke Stewart, and Yasmin Williams. Watch the livestream here.

July 11:

8 p.m. – The Winnipeg Folk Festival goes virtual with Winnipeg Folk Fest at Home. The stream will feature past main stage sets from A Tribe Called Red, Arlo Guthrie, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Courtney Barnett, and more. In addition, there will be new performances from Vance Joy, Waxahatchee, Kurt Vile and The Sadies, Tash Sultana, and more. Watch the livestream here.

Daily/Weekly:

Lollapalooza opens up their archives so you can watch past performances from all of their fests held around the world. Thursdays and Sundays, Lolla From The Vault and Perry’s Power Hour will be streamed from their You Tube channel and benefits Crew Nation, a nonprofit powered by The Music Forward Foundation, to raise money for all the crew members who help put on the festivals and concerts you attend.

Mary Chapin Carpenter presents her Songs From Home series with livestream videos on her Facebook page. She was supposed to return to Wolf Trap this summer but with her tour cancelled because of COVID-19, you can instead watch her here.

Indigo Girls do an all request livestream every Thursday at 7 p.m. to benefit different charities. Request songs and watch the livestream here.

Jewel presents Live from San Quarantine: Music & Mental Health every Thursday at 6 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Diplo offers themed #COVIDseries sets every Friday and Saturday. Watch the livestream here.

Major Lazer offers themed #COVIDseries sets every Sunday. Watch the livestream here.

Edwin McCain does McCain Mondays — Live from Fast Eddie’s Christmas Corona Lounge, a concert and fundraiser every week at 8 p.m. Beneficiaries vary from week to week. Watch the livestream here.

Tony Lucca, known for his stints on “The Voice” and “The Mickey Mouse Club,” does livestreams every Sunday and Wednesday on social media. Watch his Facebook livestream here and his Instagram livestream here.

Marc Roberge from O.A.R. does a live Instagram show called “I Feel Home with Marc” every Sunday at 4 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Grouplove performs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Dillon Francis hosts weekly livestreams, including Taco Tuesdays and Humpday Heaters in addition to appearing Saturdays on Diplo’s Coronight Fever. Watch the livestream here.

Dolly Parton continues her “Goodnight with Dolly” series, reading children’s books from her Imagination Library every Thursday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Kongos plan to do a livestream every Friday on their Facebook page for a few songs then continuing over to their Patreon page for more exclusive content for their subscribers.

Folk-bluegrass-Americana band/duo Nell & Jim perform every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. here.

Local fave Jimi Davies, best known as Jimi HaHa from his days with Jimmie’s Chicken Shack, performs fundraisers with his Quarantour 2020 Couch Concerts. Watch the livestream here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.

Other frequent D.C. and Baltimore local streams include Justin Trawick, Cathy DiToro and The 19th Street Band.

You can also visit Fells Point Streaming.