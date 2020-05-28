YouTube partners with Cannes, Toronto, Tribeca, Sundance for Global Film Fest

Twenty-one International film festivals have banded together to create the We Are One: A Global Film Festival, which will screen select films virtually from May 29 to June 7.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into film festival season, including the cancellation of South By Southwest in March, Tribeca in April and Cannes in May.

As a result, 21 international film festivals have banded together to create the We Are One: A Global Film Festival, which will screen select films virtually from May 29 to June 7.

Together, they’ve curated over 100 films free to watch without commercials on YouTube.

The lineup represents films from 35 countries, including 23 narrative features, eight documentary features, 57 narrative short films and 15 documentary short films.

Much of it is new content with 13 world premieres and 31 online premieres.

It includes the world premiere of documentary “Ricky Powell: The Individualist,” chronicling the eponymous street photographer with interviews by LL Cool J and Natasha Lyonne.

It also includes the online premiere of the satire “Eeb Allay Ooo!” about “monkey repellers” in New Delhi that already won the Golden Gateway Award at the Mumbai Film Festival.

Sports fans will enjoy Joan Chen’s world premiere documentary “Iron Hammer” about Chinese Olympic volleyball star Jenny Lang Ping, who shattered glass ceilings.

Music fans can check out the world premiere of the Third Eye Blind documentary short “Motorcycle Drive By,” as well as a special DJ set by Questlove from Roots.

Cartoon fans will enjoy “Bilby,” “Marooned” and “Bird Karma” by DreamWorks Animation.

If you’re more into episodic storytelling, check out the Israeli neo-noir “Losing Alice” and the political docuseries “And She Could Be Next” about women of color running for office.

There’s even a film shot exclusively for the fest: Koji Fukada’s “Yalta Conference Online.”

Perhaps most fascinating are virtual reality pieces like “Alteration,” a sci-fi experience starring Bill Skarsgard, and “Driving While Black,” an immersive look at racial profiling.

There will also be panel discussions by Francis Ford Coppola, Bong Joon-ho, Steven Soderbergh, Song Kang-ho, Guillermo del Toro, Jane Campion and Claire Denis.

The 21 participating festivals include:

Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Berlin International Film Festival

BFI London Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival

Guadalajara International Film Festival

International Film Festival & Awards Macao

International Film Festival Rotterdam

Jerusalem Film Festival

Mumbai Film Festival

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Locarno Film Festival

Marrakech International Film Festival

New York Film Festival

San Sebastian International Film Festival

Sarajevo Film Festival

Sundance Film Festival

Sydney Film Festival

Tokyo International Film Festival

Toronto International Film Festival

Tribeca Film Festival

Venice Film Festival

While the festival is free of charge, audiences can click a link to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts by the World Health Organization, UNICEF, UNHCR, Save the Children, Doctors Without Borders, Leket Israel, GO Foundation, Give2Asia and other organizations.