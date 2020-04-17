This livestream concert calendar helps you rock out at home

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a live show. Big venues, small clubs, festivals — it doesn’t matter. I’ll see it all, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

My calendar, once full of shows both local and nationwide, is now filled with cancellations and postponements galore. What’s a live music lover to do? Live concert streams!

They’re everywhere and there is something for everyone. From national acts playing in their homes for charity to local faves with a guitar and iPhone trying to keep the money flow coming in through PayPal and Venmo, your music options are endless.

It’s hard to keep track of it all, so check out our roundup of options available for you to keep the music flowing from the comfort of your couch. Feel free to give us a heads up on anything you’re watching in the live stream community by shooting me an email at rkessler@wtop.com.

April 17:

6:30 p.m. – The local Dewey Beach crowd will know Bryen O’Boyle from his days fronting the popular cover band Mr. Greengenes. The latest installment of his Facebook live stream series is ’90s themed. Watch the livestream here.

7 p.m. – The Oneders, the band from the film “That Thing You Do” featuring Tom Everett Scott, Steve Zahn, Ethan Embry and Johnathon Schaech, are back together for one night only to support MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund. Watch the livestream here.

8 p.m. – The Quarantine Concert Series Rock Nite featuring Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon. Watch the livestream here.

8:30 p.m. – In addition to frequent Facebook live shows, Soul Asylum is holding a virtual album release party for their latest work “Hurry Up and Watch” on Facebook Live. Watch the livestream here.

11 p.m. – South Korean boy band BTS kicks off a livestream concert series over two nights called Band Bang Con. Watch the livestream here.

April 18

2-8 p.m. – Curated by Lady Gaga via Global Citizen, “One World: Together At Home” supports healthcare workers and the World Health Organization. It’s hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert with over 75 artists, including Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves, Andrea Bocelli, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Michael Buble. Watch the livestream here.

3 p.m. – The Killers host a Q&A and performance on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

6 p.m. – David Guetta hosts a 90-minute livestream fundraiser on his social media platforms. Watch the livestream here.

8 p.m. – The quarantine concert series Country Nite features James Otto and Tom Yankton, formerly of Rascal Flatts. Watch the livestream here.

9 p.m. – Baltimore’s own Sean K. Preston presents a Facebook concert. Watch the livestream here.

April 19:

8 p.m. – Erykah Badu’s ongoing Quarantine Concert Series continues. Watch the livestream here.

8 p.m. – Candace Cameron Bure hosts the Hope Rising COVID-19 benefit concert, featuring many big acts in contemporary Christian music. Watch the livestream here.

April 22:

7 p.m. – “Jersey 4 Jersey” is presented by The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, featuring Halsey, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, SZA, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart and many others. Outside of the NJ/NY area, this can be seen on Apple TV. Watch the livestream here.

April 24:

All Day – The Room Service Festival presented by Trap Nation, Chill Nation and the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund features Griz, Zed’s Dead, Big Gigantic, Chromeo and more. Watch the livestream here.

All Day – The Loop.tv Music Festival to benefit MusiCares features Flora Cash and Hanson. Watch the livestream here.

April 25:

7:30 p.m. – Country fans rejoice as the Grand Ole Opry presents Craig Morgan and Luke Combs. Watch the livestream here.

Daily/Weekly:

Diplo offers themed #COVIDseries sets every Friday and Saturday. Watch the livestream here.

Major Lazer offers themed #COVIDseries sets every Sunday. Watch the livestream here.

Radiohead hosts a series of weekly livestreams every Thursday on YouTube. Watch the livestream here.

Frank Turner has been doing weekly benefit streams from his home. Currently he’s doing an #IndependentVenueLove series to benefit small music venues that are near and dear to him. Watch the livestream here.

Tony Lucca, known for his stints on “The Voice” and “The Mickey Mouse Club,” does livestreams every Sunday and Wednesday on social media. Watch his Facebook livestream here and his Instagram livestream here.

Marc Roberge from O.A.R. does a live Instagram show called “I Feel Home with Marc” every Sunday at 4 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Grouplove performs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Dillon Francis hosts weekly livestreams, including Taco Tuesdays and Humpday Heaters in addition to appearing Saturdays on Diplo’s Coronight Fever. Watch the livestream here.

Local fave Jimi Davies, best known as Jimi HaHa from his days with Jimmie’s Chicken Shack, performs fundraisers with his Quarantour 2020 Couch Concerts. Watch the livestream here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, 60’s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.

Other frequent D.C. and Baltimore local streams include Justin Trawick, Cathy DiToro and The 19th Street Band.

You can also visit Fells Point Streaming.