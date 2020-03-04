Fillmore hosts annual Rock & Roll for Children concert to benefit Children’s Inn at NIH

The annual Rock & Roll for Children benefit concert returns to The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Saturday, March 21 to raise money for the Children's Inn at NIH.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Rock & Roll for Children

Get ready to rock out for a great cause with an all-star band from your favorite acts.

The annual Rock & Roll for Children benefit concert returns to The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Saturday, March 21 to raise money for the Children’s Inn at NIH.

“Everybody’s looking for something to do on a Saturday night and there is no better rock ‘n’ roll show in the D.C. area that I know of,” founder Jon Belinkie told WTOP.

The charity has grown from humble origins to a must-see event in Montgomery County.

“We’ve run events probably since 2000, and we formalized the charity in 2007 or 2008, so it’s really been an organization for 12 years,” Belinkie said. “It’s grown from a private event under a tent in my backyard to 1,000 people rocking at The Fillmore.”

After outgrowing its former home at Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club, the benefit concert switched locations to The Fillmore to host such celebrity guests as Martina McBride, Ann Wilson from Heart and Stevie Van Zandt from the E Street Band.

This year’s lineup includes Joan Jett & The Blackhearts’ Hall of Fame guitarist Ricky Byrd, “Saturday Night Live Band” lead vocalist Christine Ohlman, Chaka Khan’s former guitarist W.G. “Snuffy” Walden, and Billy Joel’s longtime drummer Liberty DeVitto.

You’ll also see Bad Company lead singer Brian Howe; “Late Show with David Letterman” guitarist Felicia Collins; Peter Frampton keyboardist Rob Arthur; Starship bassist Jeff Adams; and Chris Anderson, Neal Pawley and John Isley of the New York Horns.

“This set list reads like a ‘who’s who’ of the songs that we’ve all known and listened to for 20 to 30 years,” Belinkie said. “These musicians are an unbelievable caliber of skills. They stand up there and, after soundcheck, play like they’ve been playing together for years. It’s really an amazing thing to watch.”

In addition to the concert, you can also bid on an array of music memorabilia.

“The sad news is that rock ‘n roll icons keep passing away; the good news is that our auction has stuff from all of them, whether it’s a signed purple guitar from Prince or a signed guitar from Tom Petty or a guitar with an inscription signed by B.B. King.”

The auction also includes items from living legends, from Cyndi Lauper to the Rolling Stones. You can also bid on African safari vacations and fine wines.

All of the proceeds will benefit The Children’s Inn at NIH in Bethesda.

“I’m very fortunate that I have four healthy daughters,” Belinkie said. “Being somebody who spent his career in the insurance business, I have seen more than my share of heartbreak and problems with sick children. That’s the cause that always resonated with me and why I started this charity.”

The Children’s Inn is a residential facility inside the secured campus of NIH. When a child has to undergo an experimental treatment, the Inn provides housing for their family.

“The Children’s Inn is really a gem in our area,” Belinkie said. “The whole idea of The Children’s Inn is both to give that child treatment [and] a place away from all the needles and IV drips … but also a place where families can stay together.”

It’s a cross-cultural organization sensitive to different customs.

“The Muslim family has a kitchen where they can cook their food, the kosher family has a kitchen where they can cook their food, or they can eat in communal facilities,” Belinkie said. “There are tutors for the siblings that are not in treatment at NIH so they don’t miss school. Essentially it keeps families together.”

The best part is that none of the families pay a dime.

“This is all done with private funds, not government funds,” Belinkie said. “They serve 1,500 children at the moment; 1,500 families from 95 countries. So while it’s located in the D.C. area, this is really a global program.”

Belinkie estimates the charity has raised over $1 million since its inception.

“Outside of the big pharmaceutical companies, we are the largest consistent annual donor at the end,” Belinkie said. “The tickets are not that expensive, they’re tax deductible, all the money after the event cost goes to the charity because we are a volunteer organization. None of us get paid. This is a labor of love.”

Not only is it a great cause, it’s also just a damn good time.

“I can’t think of any place better to spend your Saturday night,” Belinkie said. “The Fillmore drinks are cold and ready for you.”

Hear our full conversation with Jon Belinke below:

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley chats with Jon Belinke (Full Interview)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.