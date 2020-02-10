Home » Entertainment News » Wolf Trap summer concert lineup

Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP

February 10, 2020, 11:26 AM

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Wolf Trap summer lineup

Wolf Trap is hands down the best place to catch an outdoor concert during the summer.

Located inside a national park, the surrounding nature creates a peaceful atmosphere, while the wooden structure of the Filene Center creates optimal acoustics.

Now, the venue has announced its summer concert lineup.

Check out the list of awesome shows below:

May

Thursday, May 28 at 8 p.m.

Friday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m.

June

Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 14 at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 18 at 8 p.m. | Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sunday, June 21 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30 at 8 p.m.

July

Friday, July 3 at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. | Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 17 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 19 at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. | Wednesday, July 22 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 23 at 8 p.m.

Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29 at 8 p.m.

Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m.

August

Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. | Sunday, August 2 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.

September

Sunday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Wolf Trap Opera

May

Saturday, May 30 at 3 p.m. | Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m.

June

Sunday, June 21 at 3 p.m. | Tuesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. | Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m.

July

Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. | Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 26 at 3 p.m.

Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

If you don’t want to wait for the summer, check out the remaining winter and spring lineup at Wolf Trap’s fabulous indoor facility at The Barns.

