Wolf Trap summer concert lineup

Wolf Trap is hands down the best place to catch an outdoor concert during the summer.
Located inside a national park, the surrounding nature creates a peaceful atmosphere, while the wooden structure of the Filene Center creates optimal acoustics.
Now, the venue has announced its summer concert lineup.
Check out the list of awesome shows below:
May
Thursday, May 28 at 8 p.m.
- The Head and the Heart
- Margo Price
Friday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.
- MAZE featuring Frankie Beverly
- Keith Sweat
Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m.
June
Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m.
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- David Crosby
Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m.
- Andrew Bird
- Calexico and Iron & Wine
Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 14 at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, June 16 at 8 p.m.
- Septime Webre’s “ALICE (in wonderland)”
- The Hong Kong Ballet
Thursday, June 18 at 8 p.m. | Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sunday, June 21 at 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 23 at 8 p.m.
- Indigo Girls
- Ani DiFranco
Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m.
- Black Violin
- Blind Boys of Alabama
Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30 at 8 p.m.
- King Crimson
- The Zappa Band
July
Friday, July 3 at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. | Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m.
- “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert”
- National Symphony Orchestra
Tuesday, July 14 at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m.
- Barenaked Ladies
- Gin Blossoms, Toad The Wet Sprocket
Friday, July 17 at 8 p.m.
- Star Spangled Symphony
- National Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m.
- “Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert”
- National Symphony Orchestra
Sunday, July 19 at 8 p.m.
- Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
- Rubén Blades
Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. | Wednesday, July 22 at 7 p.m.
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon
Thursday, July 23 at 8 p.m.
- “The Planets: An HD Odyssey”
- National Symphony Orchestra
Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m.
- Brandi Carlile
- Tanya Tucker, National Symphony Orchestra
Wednesday, July 29 at 8 p.m.
- The National
- Julia Jacklin
Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m.
- “The Princess Bride in Concert”
- National Symphony Orchestra
August
Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. | Sunday, August 2 at 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m.
- Puccini’s “La Bohéme”
- Wolf Trap Opera
- National Symphony Orchestra
Sunday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.
- Not Our First Goat Rodeo
- Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile, Aoife O’Donovan
Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Lifehouse, Forest Blakk
Friday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.
- Train
- Vertical Horizon
Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.
- John Legend
- The War and Treaty
Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.
- Richmond Ballet’s “Carmina Burana”
- Richmond Symphony & Chorus
Friday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.
September
Sunday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Wolf Trap Opera
May
Saturday, May 30 at 3 p.m. | Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m.
- “Te Adoro: Latin Theater Songs”
- With Steven Blier
June
Sunday, June 21 at 3 p.m. | Tuesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. | Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m.
July
Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. | Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 26 at 3 p.m.
- Aria Jukebox
- Audience gets to choose!
Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.
- “Studio Spotlight”
- Opera Scenes featuring Studio Artists
If you don’t want to wait for the summer, check out the remaining winter and spring lineup at Wolf Trap’s fabulous indoor facility at The Barns.
