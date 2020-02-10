Wolf Trap summer concert lineup

Wolf Trap is hands down the best place to catch an outdoor concert during the summer. Here's their summer lineup.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Wolf Trap summer lineup

Wolf Trap is hands down the best place to catch an outdoor concert during the summer.

Located inside a national park, the surrounding nature creates a peaceful atmosphere, while the wooden structure of the Filene Center creates optimal acoustics.

Now, the venue has announced its summer concert lineup.

Check out the list of awesome shows below:

May

Thursday, May 28 at 8 p.m.

The Head and the Heart

Margo Price

Friday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.

MAZE featuring Frankie Beverly

Keith Sweat

Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m.

June

Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

David Crosby

Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Andrew Bird

Calexico and Iron & Wine

Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 14 at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 18 at 8 p.m. | Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sunday, June 21 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

Indigo Girls

Ani DiFranco

Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m.

Black Violin

Blind Boys of Alabama

Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30 at 8 p.m.

King Crimson

The Zappa Band

July

Friday, July 3 at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. | Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

Barenaked Ladies

Gin Blossoms, Toad The Wet Sprocket

Friday, July 17 at 8 p.m.

Star Spangled Symphony

National Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 19 at 8 p.m.

Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Rubén Blades

Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. | Wednesday, July 22 at 7 p.m.

Tedeschi Trucks Band

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon

Thursday, July 23 at 8 p.m.

Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m. | Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m.

Brandi Carlile

Tanya Tucker, National Symphony Orchestra

Wednesday, July 29 at 8 p.m.

The National

Julia Jacklin

Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m.

“The Princess Bride in Concert”

National Symphony Orchestra

August

Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. | Sunday, August 2 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m.

Puccini’s “La Bohéme”

Wolf Trap Opera

National Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

Not Our First Goat Rodeo

Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile, Aoife O’Donovan

Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls

Lifehouse, Forest Blakk

Friday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

Train

Vertical Horizon

Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.

John Legend

The War and Treaty

Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.

September

Sunday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Wolf Trap Opera

May

Saturday, May 30 at 3 p.m. | Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m.

June

Sunday, June 21 at 3 p.m. | Tuesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. | Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m.

July

Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. | Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 26 at 3 p.m.

Aria Jukebox

Audience gets to choose!

Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

“Studio Spotlight”

Opera Scenes featuring Studio Artists

If you don’t want to wait for the summer, check out the remaining winter and spring lineup at Wolf Trap’s fabulous indoor facility at The Barns.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.