‘Little Shop of Horrors’ leads Helen Hayes Award nominations with 11

The D.C. theater community gathered at the National Theatre on Monday night to reveal the nominees for the 36th annual Helen Hayes Awards.

Constellation Theatre’s “Little Shop of Horrors” lead the way with 11 nominations.

The ultimate winners will be announced May 18 at a ceremony at The Anthem.

Here are the nominees (“Hayes” for Equity casts, “Helen” for non-Equity casts):

Outstanding Production in a Musical – Hayes

“Cabaret” – Olney Theatre Center

“A Chorus Line” – Signature Theatre

“Into the Woods” – Ford’s Theatre

“Newsies” – Arena Stage

“Once” – Olney Theatre Center

Outstanding Production in a Play – Hayes

“The Brothers Size” – 1st Stage

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” – Round House Theatre

“Doubt: A Parable” – Studio Theatre

“Nell Gwynn” – Folger Theatre

“Oil” – Olney Theatre Center

“School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play” – Round House Theatre

Outstanding Production in a Musical – Helen

“A Christmas Story” – Toby’s Dinner Theatre

“Daddy Long Legs” – Monumental Theatre Company

“Fame: The Musical” – GALA Hispanic Theatre

“Legally Blonde” – The Keegan Theatre

“Little Shop of Horrors” – Constellation Theatre Company

Outstanding Production in a Play – Helen

“Agnes of God” – Factory 449

“Blood at the Root” – Theater Alliance

“Cyrano de Bergerac” – Synetic Theater

“Klytmnestra: An Epic Slam Poem” – Theater Alliance

“Topdog/Underdog” – Avant Bard Theatre

See the full list of nominees in all categories here.

