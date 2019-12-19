Q&A: Henry Higgins dishes on ‘My Fair Lady’ at ‘loverly’ Kennedy Center

It's impossible to imagine a musical theater production more "loverly" than this. Lincoln Center's "My Fair Lady" graces the Kennedy Center now through Jan. 19.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'My Fair Lady'

It’s impossible to imagine a musical theater production more “loverly” than this.

Lincoln Center’s “My Fair Lady” graces the Kennedy Center now through Jan. 19.

“It’s a famous, beautiful, beautiful score with absolutely beautiful music and probably one of the best books or scripts of any musical ever,” lead actor Laird Mackintosh told WTOP. “It’s an extraordinary show to work on. Also, for an audience, it’s a really special piece so we’re thrilled to be bringing it to the incredible Kennedy Center.”

Based on George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play “Pygmalion,” which was adapted into a 1956 Tony-winning musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, the story is set in turn-of-the-century London, where upperclass phoneticist Henry Higgins makes a bet that he can transform Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle into a dainty duchess.

“We really focus on Eliza Doolittle in this production,” Mackintosh said. “This is a character with an extraordinary mind. She has a great hunger and desire to learn. Henry Higgins is sort of the portal for that, he unlocks the door for her, but interestingly enough, at a certain point in the story he becomes the barrier to her progress and ability to move forward. So there’s an incredible push and pull between these characters. There’s an attraction, a dislike, a lot of contention between them.”

Mackintosh has idolized the role of Higgins since he was a kid.

“Growing up, we had two musical theater albums in our household,” Mackintosh said. “We had the recording of ‘My Fair Lady’ that everybody knows and we had a recording of ‘South Pacific.’ So from the time I was 12 years old, I knew all the songs, back to front. My dad always got a kick out of the character of Higgins and loved the show.”

He even met the original star, Rex Harrison, while trying to get an autograph.

“When I was very young, the first time I went to New York, it was 1989 and Rex Harrison was doing a Somerset Maugham play called ‘The Circle,'” Mackintosh said. “I knew my dad was such a fan that I went out and bought a glossy headshot and took it to the stage door and got him to sign it and gave it to my dad. So there was a brief, 10-second moment when I crossed paths with him. That’s kind of a cool story.”

Never in his life did he dream that he’d get to assume Harrison’s iconic role.

“I did a production of ‘My Fair Lady’ almost 20 years ago at the Stratford Festival in Canada, but I played Freddy, the young romantic lead,” Mackintosh said. “I never would have thought that, flash forward to where we are now, I’d have a chance to play Higgins. It’s funny how life works sometimes. I’m really delighted to get my chance.”

What makes Higgins such a fun, complex character to play?

“Higgins is a character that’s sort of a leading man, but he’s also an antagonist,” Mackintosh said. “You like him, but you really dislike him most of the time. There’s something redeeming in him, but you’re so drawn to the character of Eliza who just has her own engine and has this incredible desire and also a capacity for learning. Higgins introduces her to this idea, but she takes it and runs with it.”

The part of Eliza Doolittle is equally iconic, originated on Broadway by Julie Andrews, who was told she wasn’t famous enough to star in the movie version. She was replaced by Audrey Hepburn, who ironically lost the Oscar to Andrews for “Mary Poppins” in ultimate revenge. On this tour, she’s played by rising star Shereen Ahmed.

“She’s already played the role of Eliza — she was a cover in the Broadway production — and she’s a real gem,” Mackintosh said. “She’s a great discovery and absolutely to the manner born for the role. She’s a super lovely person to work with. We’re having a blast working together. We just met on this production, but I absolutely love her. She has to do two accents in the show — the Cockney and then the upper-class pronunciation of proper British, the King’s English — and she does a great job.”

Best of all, she gets to belt a Lerner and Loewe songbook of “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “On the Street Where You Live” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.”

“From start to finish, there’s not a song that is not familiar to the audience,” Mackintosh said. “From the moment the overture begins, you can feel the audience perking up and humming these tunes. They are absolutely iconic, beautiful songs. We have a beautiful orchestra and an amazing musical director. The arrangements are spectacular.”

It’s all set against a dazzling period backdrop directed by Bartlett Sher.

“It was a beautiful period for fashion,” Mackintosh said. “There’s a scene at the race track with all the beautiful top hats, dresses and plume hats… I saw the show at Lincoln Center before I was involved and was bowled over by how incredible the production looked. It’s got a really ingenious set, which spins around and revolves to see multiple views of Henry Higgins’ home. People are in for a visual treat.”

No matter how many times it’s staged, audiences always bring their own memories.

“Everybody has a memory of ‘My Fair Lady’ and a story they like to tell,” Mackintosh said. “That’s one of the lovely things about it. It’s so much a part of people’s DNA. We’re just thrilled to not only be in it and perform it, but to be able to take it around the country for people to experience it in such a beautiful, lush production as this one.”

Find more details on the Kennedy Center website. Hear our full chat below:

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Listen to the full chat with WTOP's Jason Fraley

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.