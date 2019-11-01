Things to do in the DC area this weekend: Nov. 1–3

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are your best bets for weekend entertainment in the D.C. area Nov. 1-3.

All Weekend

Virginia’s Heritage Wine and Food Festival at Effingham Manor this weekend features orchards, farmers, musicians, oyster farms, craftspeople and Virginia wines in a 21+ event.

The Day of the Dead Festival this weekend at the Museum of the American Indian features interactive activities, displays and artworks.

The Howard Country Crafts Spectacular at the Howard Country Fairgrounds through this weekend will feature over 290 crafters, vendors, exhibitors and many handcrafted treasures, plus kids activities.

The Purcellville Artisan Tour weekend features day trip to local studios to learn the creative process, inspirations, demos and visit local wineries and breweries.

The Kids Euro Festival marks its 12th year bringing Europe’s most talented children’s entertainers to the D.C. area for free performances, concerts, workshops, movies, storytelling, magic and more.

The DC Big Flea at the Dulles Expo Center this weekend is the mid-Atlantic’s largest antique and collectibles treasure hunt.

Fright Fest at Six Flags in Upper Marlboro through this weekend has thrills and chills as zombies and ghouls take over with several haunted houses, rides, and it’s truly scary after dark.

The Fall Festival at Cox Farms is great family fun with rides, food, music and games, Fields of Fear and more.

The Fall Pumpkin Festival at Ticonderoga Farms in Chantilly, Virginia, is amazing family farm fun with rides, activities, entertainment and more.

The Pumpkin Festival at Butler’s Orchard, in Germantown, Maryland, will have pick-your-own pumpkins, rides, farm fun activities, food and more.

Pumpkin Village, at Leesburg Animal Park is great family fun with animals, activities, entertainment and more.

Great Country Farms in Bluemont features a day of family fun fall activities, rides, entertainment, mazes, pumpkin jumping and picking, and more.

The newest ARTECHOUSE exhibit, Lucid Motion, examines human motion from various standpoints by renowned Japanese artist Daito Manabe, engaging visitors in dances, lights and shades through creative technology.

The Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden presents “Lee Ufan: Open Dimensions,” the first time the 4.3-acre outdoor plaza is being devoted almost entirely to the work of one artist.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts presents Judy Chicago’s “The End: A Meditation of Death and Extinction,” featuring one of the art world’s greatest revolutionaries, with a 40-piece display of glass painted porcelains and sculptures.

The National Museum American History presents a new exhibit, “Elephants and Us: Considering Extinction,” which marks the 30th anniversary of the historic African Elephant Conservation Act and explores American’s relationship with elephants over time.

The Smithsonian American Art Museum presents Picturing the American Buffalo: George Catlin and Modern Native American Artists with more than 45 new works on display.

The Newseum presents “Seriously Funny: From the Desk of the ‘Daily Show with Jon Stewart’” in a new exhibit exploring the effect Comedy Central’s show had on American politics with over 50 artifacts.

The Phillips Collection‘s new exhibit “Intersections: Los Carpeinteros” is a collection by internationally acclaimed Cuban artists Marco Castillo and Dagoberto Rodríguez.

The Kennedy Center presents The Washington National Opera: Otello. Verdi’s epic retelling of Shakespeare’s tragedy traces the collapse of a great hero. Various times beginning this weekend.

The Kennedy Center World Stages presents “The Manganiyar Seduction,” which brings together more than 40 singers and instrumentalists performing traditional music in an astonishing audiovisual feast. Various times on Saturday.

Arena Stage has Disney’s Newsies beginning this weekend. Experience the Tony Award-winning musical.

Arena Stage presents “Right to Be Forgotten,” which reminds us that the freedom of information is big business and big tech won’t go down without at fight. It’s the story of how a young man’s mistakes at 17 haunt him a decade later.

The Signature Theatre presents “Escaped Alone,” Caryl Churchill’s caustically funny and surreal afternoon tea calamity, at various showtimes this weekend.

Shakespeare Theatre Company presents “Everybody,” an Obie Award-winning “irreverent, rollicking ride.”

The Kennedy Center presents Kid Prince and Pablo in the Mark Twain classic “The Prince and the Pauper” re-imagined as a digital age American hip-hop story for the whole family.

The Arts Barn of Gaithersburg presents “Little Red’s Most Unusual Day,” a retelling of the classic fairy tale with various showtimes this weekend.

The Phillips Collection art museum is offering free admission Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 to anyone wearing Nationals gear. The museum is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are normally $12.

Saturday, Nov. 2

The Washington Nationals World Series Fight Finished Victory Parade and celebration happens along Constitution Avenue.

The Day of the Dead Celebration at the Mexican Cultural Institute is a community event of the unique Mexican tradition with themed activities, art, performers, treats and more. The National Portrait Gallery features an evening celebration with live music and dance on the same theme.

The Fredricksburg Animal Rescue Festival is a street festival with music, food trucks, vendors, kids activities, a beer garden and more.

Horses and Hounds at Mount Vernon is a day of animals and demonstrations, that will give you the opportunity to meet the breeds and learn the roles animals played in the American Revolution.

The Reston Fall Fest at the Reston Farm Market has rides, slides, a corn maze, animals, and family music and entertainment.

The Riverview Fall Fest and Car Show in Fredricksburg features family-fun events, including music, kids rides and activities, food trucks, vendors and more.

The Capital Skate Fest at the DC Armory invites you to register for a skate party with music and varied sessions.

The Oyster Jam and Brew Festival at Tilghman Island will feature seven breweries, foods, vendors, music and more.

The Baltimore Craft Beer Festival at Canton Waterfront Park features dozens of Maryland craft beers, local food trucks, vendors, live music and more in this tier-ticketed event.

Side Yards at Yards Park Nationals Stadium is an evening of thrills and entertainment for the family. The event features aerialists, sword swallowers, tight rope walker, foods, drinks and more.

The Costume Carnival at the DC Gateway Pavilion is an evening of family fun activities, treats, live music and entertainment with prizes and more.

Saturday night

The Birchmere has dance, music and carnival with a special Raven’s Night Creature Feature.

The 9:30 Club hosts the British electro, jazz pop of The Cinematic Orchestra.

Pearl Street Warehouse has Baltimore’s bluesman Billy Price Band with Shirleta Settles.

The Fillmore presents rapper Big K.R.I.T with Love W. Rapsody and Domani Harris.

Rams Head On Stage host gospel, soul singer, pianist Oleta Adams.

Jammin’ Java has Ohio singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur with Sean Gaiser.

The Howard Theatre presents French rapper, singer Maitre Gims + DK Kerozen.

The Hamilton hosts New Orlean’s Grammy winner Rebirth Brass Band.

The Lincoln Theatre presents the Asheville based singer-songwriter Angel Olsen.

The Strathmore host the ABBA tribute Arrival From Sweden.

City Winery has Wonder-Full – A Tribute to the Music of Stevie Wonder.

The Song Byrd Cafe has the LA indie pop of The Strike.

Tally Ho Theatre has the International Tribute to REM: Dead Letter Office.

The Black Cat hosts Indian artist Prateek Kuhad.

The Soundry has bluesmen Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way.

EagleBank Arena has the Grammy-nominated hip hop of the Logic Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Tour.

Sunday, Oct. 20

The First Sunday Fall Arts Festival in downtown Annapolis is where street festival meets art. The event features music and food festivals with vendors, demos, live music, tastings and more.

Bone Yards at Yards Park is a party for pets in their Halloween best costumes, prizes, treats and a parade.

The 42nd Annual Gaithersburg Railroad-Steamship Transportation Artifact Show at the Montgomery Country Fairgrounds will feature over 400 tables, unique pieces and displays and working layouts.

Music at the Winery is at Linganore Winery with a free afternoon of music with food trucks in a nice relaxing atmosphere.

The American Legion Bluegrass Concert Series in Hughesville, Maryland, features an afternoon music matinee with The Grascals.

Sunday night

The Birchmere has gospel, soul, pianist, singer Oleta Adams. Get there if you can.

The 9:30 Club hosts goth-metal singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe with Ionna Gika.

Pearl Street Warehouse has Nashville’s instrumental rockers Los Straitjackets with Bottled Up.

Union Stage has Brooklyn based singer-songwriter Juke Ross with Kentavius Jones.

Rams Head On Stage presents the southern rock, roots and Americana of Paul Thorn.

Jammin’ Java hosts New Hampshire based singer-songwriter Brendan James with Pete Muller.

Amp by Strathmore has he Venezuelan folk and contemporary Latin soul of singer Nella.

U Street Music Hall has Futuristic with Ray Vans, Scribe Cash and Yonas.

City Winery presents Barenaked Ladies singer Steven Page with Dean Friedman.

City Winery in the Garden has the gospel soul of A J Ghent.

The Song Byrd Cafe hosts alt-rockers Great Grandpa with Dump Him and Merce Lemon.

Blues Alley has legendary jazz singer René Marie.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz goes funk with The Original Lakeside with Mr. C’s Time Tunnel.

The Soundry goes country with Jason Hawk Harris with Scott Kurt & Memphis 59.

EagleBank Arena hosts Aussie rockers The Degenerates.

