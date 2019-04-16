‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer features compilation of all Marvel movies

We’re now officially just ten days away from “Avengers: Endgame,” and the latest trailer is a jolt of nostalgia and excited anticipation for Marvel fans. The extended trailer features a montage of scenes from all of…
We’re now officially just ten days away from “Avengers: Endgame,” and the latest trailer is a jolt of nostalgia and excited anticipation for Marvel fans.
The extended trailer features a montage of scenes from all of the various Marvel movies up until this point, from “Iron Man” to “Captain America” to “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
Watch the trailer below:
