‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer features compilation of all Marvel movies

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP April 16, 2019 12:38 pm 04/16/2019 12:38pm
This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War," premiering on April 27. (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP)

We’re now officially just ten days away from “Avengers: Endgame,” and the latest trailer is a jolt of nostalgia and excited anticipation for Marvel fans.

The extended trailer features a montage of scenes from all of the various Marvel movies up until this point, from “Iron Man” to “Captain America” to “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Watch the trailer below:

