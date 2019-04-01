April Entertainment Guide 2019

Check out what events you can look forward to in the D.C. area this month.

The cherry blossoms are blooming, the days are getting longer and spring has officially sprung.

That means it’s time for your April Entertainment Guide.

Click through the gallery to see what events you can look forward to in the D.C. area this month, and check out the full list of events below.

April 1: Billy Idol & Steve Stevens at Lincoln Theatre

April 1: WWE “Monday Night Raw” at Capitol One Arena

April 1-6: Hands on a Hardbody” at Keegan Theatre

April 1-7: “Queen of Basel” at Studio Theatre

April 1-28: “Native Son” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

April 1-May 22: “Into the Woods” at Ford’s Theatre

April 2: Muse at Capitol One Arena

April 2: 2Cellos at Eagle Bank Arena

April 2-7: New York City Ballet at Kennedy Center

April 3: Kennedy Center Gala with Idina Menzel

April 3: Patty Griffin at 9:30 Club

April 4: Marty Stuart at Birchmere

April 4: Doug Stone at City Winery

April 5: “Shazam!” hits movie theaters

April 5: Meghan Trainor at The Anthem

April 5: Don McLean at Birchmere

April 5-May 5: “Junk” at Arena Stage

April 6: Cynthia Erivo at Kennedy Center

April 6: Chicago at MGM National Harbor

April 7: DMX at The Fillmore

April 8: Kristin Chenoweth at Strathmore

April 10-May 12: “Comedy of Tenors” at Olney Theatre Center

April 11: Robyn Hitchcock at Wolf Trap

April 11-14: Monty Alexander at Blues Alley

April 12: “Pet Sematary” hits movie theaters

April 12: Carolina Eyck at AMP

April 12-13: Asleep at the Wheel at Birchmere

April 12-14: Tyler Perry’s Madea Farewell Tour at MGM National Harbor

April 13: Chelsea Handler at Warner Theatre

April 13: Lifehouse at The Fillmore

April 13: Trouble Funk at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

April 13: National Philharmonic presents Verdi’s Requiem at Strathmore

April 14: Queen Latifah at Kennedy Center

April 14: Lewis Black at Strathmore

April 14: Los Lonely Boys at City Winery

April 18: Redman & Method Man at Howard Theatre

April 18-19: Kenny Chesney at The Anthem

April 18-21: Arturo Sandoval at Blues Alley

April 19: Billy Currington at The Fillmore

April 20: Monica & K. Michelle at Warner Theatre

April 20: Rob Schneider at Birchmere

April 20: Willie Nile at The Hamilton

April 21: CeCe Peniston at City Winery

April 22: Big Boi’s Dungeon Family Tour at Howard Theatre

April 23-28: “Stomp” at National Theatre

April 24: Family of the Year at U Street Music Hall

April 24: Kodak Black at The Anthem

April 24: Alan Cumming at Strathmore

April 24-29: The Who’s “Tommy” at Kennedy Center

April 24-May 19: “Oslo” at Round House Theatre

April 25-26: Kris Kristofferson at Birchmere

April 25-27: Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne headline Broccoli City Fest at Fed-Ex Field

April 26: “Avengers: Endgame” hits movie theaters

April 26: Snow Patrol at The Anthem

April 26: Joan Baez at Warner Theatre

April 26-28: Awesome Con at Washington Convention Center

April 26-May 11: “Curtains” at Arlington Players

April 27: Joan Osborne sings Bob Dylan at City Winery

April 27: Cassadee Pope at U Street Music Hall

April 28: Straight No Chaser at MGM National Harbor

April 28: Lisa Loeb at The Hamilton

April 30-May 1: Chris Potter at Blues Alley

