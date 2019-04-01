April Entertainment Guide 2019

Jason Fraley
Download audio
The cherry blossoms are blooming, the days are getting longer and spring has officially sprung.
That means it’s time for your April Entertainment Guide.
Click through the gallery to see what events you can look forward to in the D.C. area this month, and check out the full list of events below.
April 1: Billy Idol & Steve Stevens at Lincoln Theatre
April 1: WWE “Monday Night Raw” at Capitol One Arena
April 1-6: Hands on a Hardbody” at Keegan Theatre
April 1-7: “Queen of Basel” at Studio Theatre
April 1-28: “Native Son” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
April 1-May 22: “Into the Woods” at Ford’s Theatre
April 2: Muse at Capitol One Arena
April 2: 2Cellos at Eagle Bank Arena
April 2-7: New York City Ballet at Kennedy Center
April 3: Kennedy Center Gala with Idina Menzel
April 3: Patty Griffin at 9:30 Club
April 4: Marty Stuart at Birchmere
April 4: Doug Stone at City Winery
April 5: “Shazam!” hits movie theaters
April 5: Meghan Trainor at The Anthem
April 5: Don McLean at Birchmere
April 5-May 5: “Junk” at Arena Stage
April 6: Cynthia Erivo at Kennedy Center
April 6: Chicago at MGM National Harbor
April 7: DMX at The Fillmore
April 8: Kristin Chenoweth at Strathmore
April 10-May 12: “Comedy of Tenors” at Olney Theatre Center
April 11: Robyn Hitchcock at Wolf Trap
April 11-14: Monty Alexander at Blues Alley
April 12: “Pet Sematary” hits movie theaters
April 12: Carolina Eyck at AMP
April 12-13: Asleep at the Wheel at Birchmere
April 12-14: Tyler Perry’s Madea Farewell Tour at MGM National Harbor
April 13: Chelsea Handler at Warner Theatre
April 13: Lifehouse at The Fillmore
April 13: Trouble Funk at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
April 13: National Philharmonic presents Verdi’s Requiem at Strathmore
April 14: Queen Latifah at Kennedy Center
April 14: Lewis Black at Strathmore
April 14: Los Lonely Boys at City Winery
April 18: Redman & Method Man at Howard Theatre
April 18-19: Kenny Chesney at The Anthem
April 18-21: Arturo Sandoval at Blues Alley
April 19: Billy Currington at The Fillmore
April 20: Monica & K. Michelle at Warner Theatre
April 20: Rob Schneider at Birchmere
April 20: Willie Nile at The Hamilton
April 21: CeCe Peniston at City Winery
April 22: Big Boi’s Dungeon Family Tour at Howard Theatre
April 23-28: “Stomp” at National Theatre
April 24: Family of the Year at U Street Music Hall
April 24: Kodak Black at The Anthem
April 24: Alan Cumming at Strathmore
April 24-29: The Who’s “Tommy” at Kennedy Center
April 24-May 19: “Oslo” at Round House Theatre
April 25-26: Kris Kristofferson at Birchmere
April 25-27: Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne headline Broccoli City Fest at Fed-Ex Field
April 26: “Avengers: Endgame” hits movie theaters
April 26: Snow Patrol at The Anthem
April 26: Joan Baez at Warner Theatre
April 26-28: Awesome Con at Washington Convention Center
April 26-May 11: “Curtains” at Arlington Players
April 27: Joan Osborne sings Bob Dylan at City Winery
April 27: Cassadee Pope at U Street Music Hall
April 28: Straight No Chaser at MGM National Harbor
April 28: Lisa Loeb at The Hamilton
April 30-May 1: Chris Potter at Blues Alley
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
No need to shell out a paycheck (or two) to fly across the country for Coachella. Hop on a bus or train, or plan a road trip to catch these East Coast music festivals.
See more photo galleries on WTOP