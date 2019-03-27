March Madness: Battle of the Bands (Results)

Led Zeppelin beat out a field of 64 elite music artists to take home the crown.

You’ve voted all week in our March Madness “Battle of the Bands” entertainment bracket.

And we finally have a winner as Led Zeppelin defeated Prince in the championship round.

Prince had previously won the pop/standards bracket quadrant, while Johnny Cash won the country/folk bracket quadrant and Stevie Wonder won the R&B/Hip-Hop bracket quadrant.

In the end, Zeppelin was too strong after eliminating Metallica, Queen, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones throughout the rock bracket quadrant to emerge the ultimate champion.

See the vote totals of the previous rounds below:

First Round

Second Round

Sweet 16

Elite 8

Final 4

Finals

