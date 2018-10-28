Top 50 scary movies of all time

Ranking Criteria:

(1) Fear Factor: How much does it creep us out on a gut level? Does it make us want to sleep with the lights on like “The Exorcist,” or not “go into the light” like “Poltergeist?” Does it make us want to take a shower — or not, if you just watched “Psycho?”

(2) Historical Influence: How many imitations did it inspire? Would there even be “The Omen” without “Rosemary’s Baby?” Would there be “The Walking Dead” without “Night of the Living Dead?” Would there be “Saw” without “Se7en?” Mimicry is a form of flattery.

(3) Filmmaking Artistry: How well does the filmmaker weave cinesthetic techniques into celluloid art? Are there symbolic splits and reflections like Hitchcock’s “Psycho?” Is there danger lurking just outside the frame like Carpenter’s “Halloween?” How about Steadicam single-takes through labyrinthian mazes like Kubrick’s “The Shining?”

(4) Pop Culture Impact — How ingrained is the movie in our collective consciousness? Can you recite the creepy children’s ditty like “A Nightmare on Elm Street?” Do you wear the mask to go trick-or-treating like “Friday the 13th?” Can you quote its lines like “Silence of the Lambs?” Or do you know the poster tagline like “Alien” or “The Fly?”

Any one of these four criteria is enough to create a horror classic. But when all four combine, they create movie masterpieces respected by even those who dislike the genre. Which film will land at No. 1? Click through the gallery for our countdown.