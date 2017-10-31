Top 50 scary movies of all time

WASHINGTON — In a world of changing moviegoing habits where many folks prefer to stream content from the comfort of their own homes, the horror genre has become a last bastion of the communal theater experience with the unique thrill of screaming together in the dark.
The reigning Oscar champ for Best Screenplay is Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” (2017), while John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” (2018) is this year’s top-grossing original film (excluding sequels).
The appeal is obvious; horror flicks are often cheaper to produce, providing stylistic proving grounds for young filmmakers. While many masters consistently work in the genre — Alfred Hitchcock, George Romero, John Carpenter, Tobe Hooper, Wes Craven, David Cronenberg, Darren Aronofsky — many non-horror filmmakers also got their start in the genre.
We would’ve never had “Schindler’s List” if Steven Spielberg hadn’t first made “Jaws”; “The Pianist” if Roman Polanski hadn’t made “Rosemary’s Baby”; “Gladiator” if Ridley Scott hadn’t made “Alien”; “Scarface” if Brian DePalma hadn’t made “Sisters”; “Spider-Man” if Sam Raimi hadn’t made “Evil Dead”; or “Lord of the Rings” if Peter Jackson hadn’t made “Dead Alive.”
Others do it the other way around, including Henri-Georges Clouzot, who was fresh off his adventure flick “The Wages of Fear” (1953) when he directed the horror classic “Les Diabolique” (1955), or William Friedkin, who had just won Best Picture with “The French Connection” (1971) before following it up with his Oscar-winning chiller “The Exorcist” (1973).
So what makes a great scary movie? And which is the best of them all? Time for our annual WTOP tradition of ranking the top scary movies. With each passing year, new films enter the conversation, forcing others off the list. Some rise, some fall, but the cream rises to the top.