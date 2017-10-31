202
Home » Entertainment News » Top 50 scary movies…

Top 50 scary movies of all time

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP October 31, 2017 1:00 am 10/31/2017 01:00am
3 Shares
“Rosemary’s Baby,” “Psycho,” “The Exorcist” and “The Shining” are among the best scary movies. (WTOP collage via AP)

WASHINGTON — In a world of changing moviegoing habits where many folks prefer to stream content from the comfort of their own homes, the horror genre has become a last bastion of the communal theater experience with the unique thrill of screaming together in the dark.

The reigning Oscar champ for Best Screenplay is Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” (2017), while John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” (2018) is this year’s top-grossing original film (excluding sequels).

The appeal is obvious; horror flicks are often cheaper to produce, providing stylistic proving grounds for young filmmakers. While many masters consistently work in the genre — Alfred Hitchcock, George Romero, John Carpenter, Tobe Hooper, Wes Craven, David Cronenberg, Darren Aronofsky — many non-horror filmmakers also got their start in the genre.

We would’ve never had “Schindler’s List” if Steven Spielberg hadn’t first made “Jaws”; “The Pianist” if Roman Polanski hadn’t made “Rosemary’s Baby”; “Gladiator” if Ridley Scott hadn’t made “Alien”; “Scarface” if Brian DePalma hadn’t made “Sisters”; “Spider-Man” if Sam Raimi hadn’t made “Evil Dead”; or “Lord of the Rings” if Peter Jackson hadn’t made “Dead Alive.”

Others do it the other way around, including Henri-Georges Clouzot, who was fresh off his adventure flick “The Wages of Fear” (1953) when he directed the horror classic “Les Diabolique” (1955), or William Friedkin, who had just won Best Picture with “The French Connection” (1971) before following it up with his Oscar-winning chiller “The Exorcist” (1973).

So what makes a great scary movie? And which is the best of them all? Time for our annual WTOP tradition of ranking the top scary movies. With each passing year, new films enter the conversation, forcing others off the list. Some rise, some fall, but the cream rises to the top.

Here are the Top 50 Scary Movies of All Time:

Monster Mash-Up: How many movies can you name?

Jason Fraley | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Halloween News Holiday News jason fraley Latest News Movie News Movie Reviews Photo Galleries scary movies
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
PHOTOS: Pipe bombs sent to prominent Dems, CNN
Growing caravan of migrants resumes march toward US
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 21-27
Today in History: Oct. 26
Scary good Halloween recipes
Celebrity deaths
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Royal couple in Australia as pregnancy announced
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?