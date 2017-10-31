What are the scariest movies of all time?

WASHINGTON — In a world of changing moviegoing habits where many folks prefer to stream content from the comfort of their own homes, the horror genre has become a last bastion of the communal theater experience with the unique thrill of screaming together in the dark.

The reigning Oscar champ for Best Screenplay is Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” (2017), while John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” (2018) is this year’s top-grossing original film (excluding sequels).

The appeal is obvious; horror flicks are often cheaper to produce, providing stylistic proving grounds for young filmmakers. While many masters consistently work in the genre — Alfred Hitchcock, George Romero, John Carpenter, Tobe Hooper, Wes Craven, David Cronenberg, Darren Aronofsky — many non-horror filmmakers also got their start in the genre.

We would’ve never had “Schindler’s List” if Steven Spielberg hadn’t first made “Jaws”; “The Pianist” if Roman Polanski hadn’t made “Rosemary’s Baby”; “Gladiator” if Ridley Scott hadn’t made “Alien”; “Scarface” if Brian DePalma hadn’t made “Sisters”; “Spider-Man” if Sam Raimi hadn’t made “Evil Dead”; or “Lord of the Rings” if Peter Jackson hadn’t made “Dead Alive.”

Others do it the other way around, including Henri-Georges Clouzot, who was fresh off his adventure flick “The Wages of Fear” (1953) when he directed the horror classic “Les Diabolique” (1955), or William Friedkin, who had just won Best Picture with “The French Connection” (1971) before following it up with his Oscar-winning chiller “The Exorcist” (1973).

So what makes a great scary movie? And which is the best of them all? Time for our annual WTOP tradition of ranking the top scary movies. With each passing year, new films enter the conversation, forcing others off the list. Some rise, some fall, but the cream rises to the top.

Here are the Top 50 Scary Movies of All Time:

Ranking Criteria: (1) Fear Factor: How much does it creep us out on a gut level? Does it make us want to sleep with the lights on like “The Exorcist,” or not “go into the light” like “Poltergeist?” Does it make us want to take a shower — or not, if you just watched “Psycho?” (2) Historical Influence: How many imitations did it inspire? Would there even be “The Omen” without “Rosemary’s Baby?” Would there be “The Walking Dead” without “Night of the Living Dead?” Would there be “Saw” without “Se7en?” Mimicry is a form of flattery. (3) Filmmaking Artistry: How well does the visionary filmmaker weave cinesthetic techniques into celluloid art? Are there symbolic splits and reflections like Hitchcock’s “Psycho?” Are there low angles creating a looming apartment like Polanski’s “Repulsion?” Is there danger lurking just outside the frame like Carpenter’s “Halloween?” How about Steadicam single-takes through labyrinthian mazes like Kubrick’s “The Shining?” (4) Pop Culture Impact — How ingrained is the movie in our collective consciousness? Can you recite the creepy children’s ditty like “A Nightmare on Elm Street?” Do you wear the mask to go trick-or-treating like “Friday the 13th?” Can you quote its lines like “Silence of the Lambs?” Or do you know the poster tagline like “Alien” or “The Fly?” Any one of these four criteria is enough to create a horror classic. But when all four combine, they create movie masterpieces respected by even those who dislike the genre. Which film will land at No. 1? Click through the gallery for our countdown.

