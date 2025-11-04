Election 2025: Local and county election results for Virginia and Maryland

From school boards, to mayors and sheriffs, here is a break down of the unofficial results of local races across Virginia and in parts of Maryland.

Visit WTOP’s Election 2025 page for our comprehensive coverage. Listen live to 103.5 FM for the latest.

From school boards to mayors and sheriffs, here is a break down of the unofficial results of local races across Virginia and in parts of Maryland.

Leading candidates and referendums will be in bold.

For Virginia’s general election results on the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and House of Delegates races, click here.

Arlington County

School Board (Vote for 1)

Maj. Mike Webb

James “Vell” Rives IV

Monique A. “Moe” Bryant

County Board (Voters rank up to three candidates in the order of their choice. One candidate will be elected.)

Takis P. Karantonis

Bob Cambridge

Audrey R. Clement

Jeramy L. Olmack

Carlos “DC” De Castro Pretelt

Culpeper County

Mayor, Town of Culpeper (Vote for 1)

Jon D. Russell

Frank Reaves, Jr.

Member, Culpeper Town Council (Vote for no more than four)

Max B. Sternberg

N. Janie Schmidt

William M. “Bill” Yowell

Brian H. Brumfield-Horner

Whitney R. Grespin

Brent M. Amos

Joseph M. “Joe” Short

Fairfax County

Mayor, Town of Clifton (Vote for 1)

Lynn M. Screen

Mayor, Town of Vienna (Vote for 1)

Linda Jane Colbert

Member Town Council, Town of Vienna (Vote no more than six)

Daniel R. “Dann” Nash

Howard J. Springsteen

Charles L. “Chuck” Anderson

Douglas K. “Doug” Francis

Roy J. Baldwin

Sandra D. Allen

Jessica H. Ramakis

Referendum

(Public School Bonds Question): Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a

debt, borrow money, and issue capital improvement bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $460,000,000 for the purposes of providing funds, in addition to funds from school bonds previously authorized, to finance, including reimbursement to the County for temporary financing for, the costs of school improvements, including acquiring, building, expanding, and renovating properties, including new sites, new buildings or additions, renovations and improvements to existing buildings, and furnishings and equipment, for the Fairfax County public school system? Yes No

Fauquier County

Member Town Council, Remington Special Election

Devada R. Allison Jr.

Lisa M. Schulz

City of Alexandria

Commonwealth’s Attorney (Vote for 1)

Bryan L. Porter

Sheriff (Vote for 1)

Sean Casey

City of Fairfax

Commissioner of Revenue (Vote for 1)

William Page Johnson, II

Treasurer

W. Thomas “Tom” Scibilia

City of Falls Church

Sheriff (Vote for 1)

Metin A. “Matt” Cay

Commissioner of Revenue (Vote for 1)

Thomas D. Clinton

Treasurer (Vote for 1)

Jody P. Acosta

City Council (Vote for no more than four)

Laura T. Downs

David F. Snyder

Marybeth D. Connelly

Arthur H. Agin

Brian W. Pendleton

James C. Thompson, Jr.

School Board (Vote for no more than four)

Lori K. Silverman

Sharon M.Z. Mergler

Anne H. Sherwood

MaryKate H. “MK” Hughes

Kathleen E.C. Tysse

City of Manassas

Commissioner of Revenue (Vote for 1)

Tim Demeria

Deon A. Shamberger

Treasurer (Vote for 1)

Patricia E. Richie-Folks

Nathaniel “Nate” Fritzen

Loudoun County

Dulles District, School Board (Vote for 1)

Santos O. Munoz Melendez

Jonathon A. Pepper

Member School Board, Algonkian District (Vote for 1)

April Moore Chandler

Matt D. Malone

Member School Board, Leesburg District (Vote for 1)

Lauren E. Shernoff

Member School Board, Broad Run District (Vote for 1)

Chuntao Samuel Yan

Ross C. Svenson

Member School Board, Sterling District (Vote for 1)

Amy M. Riccardi

Arben Istrefi

Mayor, Town of Middleburg (Vote for 1)

Trowbridge M. “Bridge” Littleton

Member Town Council, Town of Middleburg (Vote for no more than four)

Cindy Craun Pearson

C. Darlene Kirk

Deborah Scott Gallagher

Chris K. Hersh

Mayor, Town of Round Hill (Vote for 1)

Scott T. Ramsey

Member Town Council, Town of Round Hill (Vote for no more than three)

Paula G. James

T. Sean Lloyd

Beth A. Caseman

Referendums

(School Projects Question): Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $75,620,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the design, construction, equipping and other costs of the Capital Renewal and Alteration and the Special Program / Academy Expansion; and the costs of other public school facilities as requested by the Loudoun County School Board? Yes No (Transportation Question): Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $30,126,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the design, construction and other costs of improvements for Braddock Road Widening – Paul Vl Eastern Entrance to Loudoun County Parkway, Croson Lane Widening – Claiborne Parkway to Old Ryan Road, and Farmwell Road Intersections Improvements; and the costs of other public road and transportation projects approved in the County’s Capital Improvement Program? Yes No Parks and Recreation and Public Safety Projects QUESTION: Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $32,631,000 to finance in whole or in part, the design, construction, equipping and other costs of the Cascades Library and Senior Center Complex Renovation, Linear Parks and Trails System, Sterling Neighborhood Park, and Fire and Rescue Station #02 / #14 – Purcellville Addition; and the costs of other public parks, recreational and community center and public safety projects approved in the County’s Capital Improvement Program? Yes No

Prince William County

Board of County Supervisors, Gainesville District (Vote for 1)

George T. Stewart

Patrick Richard Harders

Member Town Council, Occoquan (Vote for 1)

Robert E. “Bob” Love

Stafford County

Board of Supervisors, Hartwood District (Vote for 1)

Darrell E. English

Marcus T. Oats

Kelly M. Robertson

School Board Member, Hartwood District (Vote for 1)

Shannon M. Fingerholz

Steven D. Epple

Board of Supervisors, Aquia District (Vote for 1)

Maya P. Guy

Henry S. “Hank” Scharpenberg

School Board Member, Aquia District (Vote for 1)

Annette E. Scharpenberg

Josh G. Regan

Board of Supervisors, Falmouth District (Vote for 1)

Kecia S. Evans

Michael A. Catell

School Board Member, Falmouth District (Vote for 1)

Sarah D. Breedin Chase

Fawn M. Chergosky

Board of Supervisors, Garrisonville District (Vote for 1)

R. Pamela Yeung

Barton M. “Bart” Randall

School Board Member, Garrisonville District (Vote for 1)

Wanda D. Blackwell

Maureen L. Siegmund

Stephanie J. Mojica

In neighboring Maryland, residents in Annapolis, the City of Gaithersburg and Prince George’s County will also be heading to the voting booths to vote on city mayors and referendums, among other issues.

Prince George’s County

Referendums

Do you approve of the City using Ranked Choice Voting for all City Council Member elections and amending the City Charter’s forty percent (40%) threshold criteria (Sec 31)? Yes No Should the Charter be amended to change Council terms from two years to four years? Yes No If four-year terms are approved, should Council Members be subject to Voter Recall Petitions during their terms in office? Yes No

City of Gaithersburg

Mayoral Candidates

Jud Ashman

Tiffany Kelly

City Council Candidates

Lisa Henderson

Jim McNulty

Chris Thoms

Omodamola Williams

City of Annapolis

Mayoral Candidates (Vote for 1)

Jared Littmann

Robert “Bobby” Alan O’Shea

Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 1 (Vote for 1)

Harry M. Huntley

Thomas “Tom” Krieck

Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 2 (Vote for 1)

Karma O’Neill

Kenneth “Ken” G. Vincent

Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 3 (Vote for 1)

Keanuú Smith-Brown

Michael L. Dye

Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 4 (Vote for 1)

Janice Elaine Allsup-Johnson

Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 5 (Vote for 1)

Brooks Schandelmeier

Jack P. Papaleonti

Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 6 (Vote for 1)

Diesha Contee

George M. Gallagher

Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 7 (Vote for 1)

Robert “Rob” Savidge

Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 8 (Vote for 1)

Frank Thorp

William R. Cunha

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.