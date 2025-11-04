Election 2025: Local and county election results for Virginia and Maryland

Visit WTOP’s Election 2025 page for our comprehensive coverage. Listen live to 103.5 FM for the latest.
From school boards to mayors and sheriffs, here is a break down of the unofficial results of local races across Virginia and in parts of Maryland.
Leading candidates and referendums will be in bold.
For Virginia’s general election results on the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and House of Delegates races, click here.
Arlington County
School Board (Vote for 1)
- Maj. Mike Webb
- James “Vell” Rives IV
- Monique A. “Moe” Bryant
County Board (Voters rank up to three candidates in the order of their choice. One candidate will be elected.)
- Takis P. Karantonis
- Bob Cambridge
- Audrey R. Clement
- Jeramy L. Olmack
- Carlos “DC” De Castro Pretelt
Culpeper County
Mayor, Town of Culpeper (Vote for 1)
- Jon D. Russell
- Frank Reaves, Jr.
Member, Culpeper Town Council (Vote for no more than four)
- Max B. Sternberg
- N. Janie Schmidt
- William M. “Bill” Yowell
- Brian H. Brumfield-Horner
- Whitney R. Grespin
- Brent M. Amos
- Joseph M. “Joe” Short
Fairfax County
Mayor, Town of Clifton (Vote for 1)
- Lynn M. Screen
Mayor, Town of Vienna (Vote for 1)
- Linda Jane Colbert
Member Town Council, Town of Vienna (Vote no more than six)
- Daniel R. “Dann” Nash
- Howard J. Springsteen
- Charles L. “Chuck” Anderson
- Douglas K. “Doug” Francis
- Roy J. Baldwin
- Sandra D. Allen
- Jessica H. Ramakis
Referendum
|(Public School Bonds Question): Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a
debt, borrow money, and issue capital improvement bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $460,000,000 for the purposes of providing funds, in addition to funds from school bonds previously authorized, to finance, including reimbursement to the County for temporary financing for, the costs of school improvements, including acquiring, building, expanding, and renovating properties, including new sites, new buildings or additions, renovations and improvements to existing buildings, and furnishings and equipment, for the Fairfax County public school system?
|
Yes
No
Fauquier County
Member Town Council, Remington Special Election
- Devada R. Allison Jr.
- Lisa M. Schulz
City of Alexandria
Commonwealth’s Attorney (Vote for 1)
- Bryan L. Porter
Sheriff (Vote for 1)
- Sean Casey
City of Fairfax
Commissioner of Revenue (Vote for 1)
- William Page Johnson, II
Treasurer
- W. Thomas “Tom” Scibilia
City of Falls Church
Sheriff (Vote for 1)
- Metin A. “Matt” Cay
Commissioner of Revenue (Vote for 1)
- Thomas D. Clinton
Treasurer (Vote for 1)
- Jody P. Acosta
City Council (Vote for no more than four)
- Laura T. Downs
- David F. Snyder
- Marybeth D. Connelly
- Arthur H. Agin
- Brian W. Pendleton
- James C. Thompson, Jr.
School Board (Vote for no more than four)
- Lori K. Silverman
- Sharon M.Z. Mergler
- Anne H. Sherwood
- MaryKate H. “MK” Hughes
- Kathleen E.C. Tysse
City of Manassas
Commissioner of Revenue (Vote for 1)
- Tim Demeria
- Deon A. Shamberger
Treasurer (Vote for 1)
- Patricia E. Richie-Folks
- Nathaniel “Nate” Fritzen
Loudoun County
Dulles District, School Board (Vote for 1)
- Santos O. Munoz Melendez
- Jonathon A. Pepper
Member School Board, Algonkian District (Vote for 1)
- April Moore Chandler
- Matt D. Malone
Member School Board, Leesburg District (Vote for 1)
- Lauren E. Shernoff
Member School Board, Broad Run District (Vote for 1)
- Chuntao Samuel Yan
- Ross C. Svenson
Member School Board, Sterling District (Vote for 1)
- Amy M. Riccardi
- Arben Istrefi
Mayor, Town of Middleburg (Vote for 1)
- Trowbridge M. “Bridge” Littleton
Member Town Council, Town of Middleburg (Vote for no more than four)
- Cindy Craun Pearson
- C. Darlene Kirk
- Deborah Scott Gallagher
- Chris K. Hersh
Mayor, Town of Round Hill (Vote for 1)
- Scott T. Ramsey
Member Town Council, Town of Round Hill (Vote for no more than three)
- Paula G. James
- T. Sean Lloyd
- Beth A. Caseman
Referendums
|(School Projects Question): Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $75,620,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the design, construction, equipping and other costs of the Capital Renewal and Alteration and the Special Program / Academy Expansion; and the costs of other public school facilities as requested by the Loudoun County School Board?
|
Yes
No
|(Transportation Question): Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $30,126,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the design, construction and other costs of improvements for Braddock Road Widening – Paul Vl Eastern Entrance to Loudoun County Parkway, Croson Lane Widening – Claiborne Parkway to Old Ryan Road, and Farmwell Road Intersections Improvements; and the costs of other public road and transportation projects approved in the County’s Capital Improvement Program?
|
Yes
No
|Parks and Recreation and Public Safety Projects QUESTION: Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $32,631,000 to finance in whole or in part, the design, construction, equipping and other costs of the Cascades Library and Senior Center Complex Renovation, Linear Parks and Trails System, Sterling Neighborhood Park, and Fire and Rescue Station #02 / #14 – Purcellville Addition; and the costs of other public parks, recreational and community center and public safety projects approved in the County’s Capital Improvement Program?
|
Yes
No
Prince William County
Board of County Supervisors, Gainesville District (Vote for 1)
- George T. Stewart
- Patrick Richard Harders
Member Town Council, Occoquan (Vote for 1)
- Robert E. “Bob” Love
Stafford County
Board of Supervisors, Hartwood District (Vote for 1)
- Darrell E. English
- Marcus T. Oats
- Kelly M. Robertson
School Board Member, Hartwood District (Vote for 1)
- Shannon M. Fingerholz
- Steven D. Epple
Board of Supervisors, Aquia District (Vote for 1)
- Maya P. Guy
- Henry S. “Hank” Scharpenberg
School Board Member, Aquia District (Vote for 1)
- Annette E. Scharpenberg
- Josh G. Regan
Board of Supervisors, Falmouth District (Vote for 1)
- Kecia S. Evans
- Michael A. Catell
School Board Member, Falmouth District (Vote for 1)
- Sarah D. Breedin Chase
- Fawn M. Chergosky
Board of Supervisors, Garrisonville District (Vote for 1)
- R. Pamela Yeung
- Barton M. “Bart” Randall
School Board Member, Garrisonville District (Vote for 1)
- Wanda D. Blackwell
- Maureen L. Siegmund
- Stephanie J. Mojica
In neighboring Maryland, residents in Annapolis, the City of Gaithersburg and Prince George’s County will also be heading to the voting booths to vote on city mayors and referendums, among other issues.
Prince George’s County
Referendums
|Do you approve of the City using Ranked Choice Voting for all City Council Member elections and amending the City Charter’s forty percent (40%) threshold criteria (Sec 31)?
|
Yes
No
|Should the Charter be amended to change Council terms from two years to four years?
|
Yes
No
|If four-year terms are approved, should Council Members be subject to Voter Recall Petitions during their terms in office?
|
Yes
No
City of Gaithersburg
Mayoral Candidates
- Jud Ashman
- Tiffany Kelly
City Council Candidates
- Lisa Henderson
- Jim McNulty
- Chris Thoms
- Omodamola Williams
City of Annapolis
Mayoral Candidates (Vote for 1)
- Jared Littmann
- Robert “Bobby” Alan O’Shea
Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
- Harry M. Huntley
- Thomas “Tom” Krieck
Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
- Karma O’Neill
- Kenneth “Ken” G. Vincent
Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 3 (Vote for 1)
- Keanuú Smith-Brown
- Michael L. Dye
Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 4 (Vote for 1)
- Janice Elaine Allsup-Johnson
Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 5 (Vote for 1)
- Brooks Schandelmeier
- Jack P. Papaleonti
Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 6 (Vote for 1)
- Diesha Contee
- George M. Gallagher
Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 7 (Vote for 1)
- Robert “Rob” Savidge
Aldermanic Candidates, Ward 8 (Vote for 1)
- Frank Thorp
- William R. Cunha
