AP Race Call: Democrat Ghazala Hashmi elected Virginia lieutenant governor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Ghazala Hashmi won the lieutenant governor’s race in Virginia on Tuesday, defeating Republican John Reid.

Hashmi is currently a state senator representing a district south of Richmond. Prior to that, she worked as a college professor in Virginia. She entered politics in 2019 by flipping a Republican-held state Senate seat and went to on to win a crowded Democratic primary for lieutenant governor in June.

She is the first Indian American and first Muslim to win statewide office in Virginia. The Associated Press declared Hashmi the winner at 8:27 p.m. EST.

