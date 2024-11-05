Trump or Harris—No matter who wins, Election 2024 will be historic

Today, people across the country are casting their vote in the 60th Presidential election. No matter which candidate reaches 270…

Today, people across the country are casting their vote in the 60th Presidential election.

No matter which candidate reaches 270 electoral votes first, the election of Donald Trump or Kamala Harris would bring several historic firsts.

Let’s start with Donald J. Trump.

If Trump is victorious it will be one the biggest comebacks in political history, and would make him, at the age of 78, the oldest person elected President. A Trump win would also link him with another President that spent time in New York: former president Grover Cleveland, the native of New Jersey, former Mayor of Buffalo and Governor of The Empire state.

Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th President of The United States, is the only commander in chief to lose reelection, come back four years later, regain the White House and win the popular vote three times.

Trump and Cleveland also both married younger women. There is more than 23 years difference between Donald and Melania Trump. Cleveland, the only President to be married in the White House, was 49 when he married 21-year-old Francise Folsom in 1886.

On the other hand, a Kamala Harris victory would bring many historic firsts to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

We all know Harris would be not only the first woman, woman of color and first person of South Asian descent elected President. If victorious, Harris, the country’s 49th Vice President, would be along with John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Van-Buren and George HW Bush the only sitting Vice Presidents to be elected president.

Harris would also become the first Democrat elected from a western state and the third President, along with Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, that has ties to California. Reagan, the native of Illinois, spent two terms as Governor of The Golden State.

Since George Washington first took the oath of office we’ve had wives, nieces, daughters and daughter-in-law serve as first lady. A Harris win would mark the country’s first First Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, and the first Jewish Presidential Spouse.

Hopefully, these Presidential fun facts will help your trivia team win real soon.

