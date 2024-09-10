Live Radio
Hot spots to watch the presidential debate in the DC area

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

September 10, 2024, 9:33 AM

How are DC-area voters looking forward to ABC’s Presidential debate?

Just like a major sporting event, Tuesday’s presidential debate has prompted some D.C.-area bars and restaurants to tune their big screen TVs to the action. Here’s a list of where you can watch Vice President Kamala Harris face off against former President Donald Trump on the debate stage.

The Admiral

1 Dupont Cir., NW

  • Watch the debate on 15 different TVs indoors or on the patio, while knocking back election themed shots: Blue Wave and Red State ($6.50). Also, the restaurant will host its Burger Night specials, which includes a $17.99 burger meal with fries and a beer.
Busboys and Poets

Multiple locations in the D.C. region

  • The local restaurant and bar chain will have debate parties with drink specials at multiple of locations including downtown D.C. and Arlington, Virginia. Find the location nearest you.
Hawk ‘N’ Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

  • Join the D.C. Young Democrats for its debate watch and fundraiser. Proceeds from drink sales will benefit its Get Out The Vote campaign. RSVP for the event online. 
Johnny Pistolas

2333 18th St. NW

  • Watch the debate on its 150-foot projection screen, while enjoying $10 drink specials on specialty drinks like The Filibuster Buzz, The Bipartisan Breeze and the Swing State Sangria. Reserve your spot online.
Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave. NW

  • $8 American smash burgers along with $5 Red White & Blue Jell-O shots. Tuesday night specials of tacos, nachos, burritos, margaritas and Corona beer will also be available. Make your reservation online or call 202-833-1495.
metrobar

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Royal Sands Social Club

26 N St. SE

  • The Navy Yard bar plans to show the debate on its 25 TVs on two floors along with serving themed shots: Brat and Mar-a-Lago Punch. Food specials include $2 off sushi rolls and a $10.50 slider trio.
Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave. NW

  • Bar seats will be first come, first served, while reservations are required for tables. The debate will be playing on all its TVs on both floors and its covered patio. Taco and Margarita specials all night.
Solaire Social

8200 Dixon Ave., Silver Spring, MD

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave NE

  • The Capital Hill bar is offering $10 drink specials: the Coconut for Harris supporters and the Orange for Trump backers. Patrons are asked to arrive “like really early” for the watch party.

