2024 Virginia primary: US Senate, House races (live results)

Voters in Virginia are choosing candidates in several crowded U.S. House and Senate races in the June 18 primary.

Visit WTOP's Election 2024 page for comprehensive coverage.

Virginia’s primary election results will be posted as they come in after polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m.

For local results, check the Virginia local primary results page.

US Senate — Republican primary

US House — Republican and Democratic primaries at a glance

US House District 10 – Democratic primary

US House District 10 – Republican primary

US House District 7 – Democratic primary

US House District 7 – Republican primary

Other US House primary races

Select the district from the drop-down menu below.

