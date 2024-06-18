2024 Virginia primary: Local primary election results

Here are the unofficial results of some local primary races in Virginia.

Leading candidates will be in bold.

Some uncontested races are not included below.

Arlington County

County Board (Democratic Party)

Voters rank up to three candidates in the order of their choice.

Tenley D. Peterson

Natalia U. Roy

Julius D. “JD” Spain Sr.

Julie E. Farnam

James A. DeVita

City of Alexandria

Mayor (Democratic Primary)

Vote for one

Alyia Smith Parker Gaskins

Amy B. Jackson

Steven B. Peterson

Member City Council (Democratic Primary)

Vote for not more than six

R. Kirk McPike James C. “Jimmy” Lewis Jr. Abdel S. Elnoubi Sarah R. Bagley Canek Aguirre Jesse D. O’Connell Kevin J. Harris John Taylor Chapman Jonathan P. Huskey Jacinta E. Greene Charlotte A. Scherer

City of Manassas

City Council (Democratic Primary)

Vote for not more than three.

Ashley R. Hutson

Tom C. Osina

Mark D. Wolfe

Samantha L. “Sam” Tungul

Anthony T. McGhee

