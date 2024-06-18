Live Radio
2024 Virginia primary: Local primary election results

June 18, 2024, 10:49 AM

Here are the unofficial results of some local primary races in Virginia.

Leading candidates will be in bold.

Some uncontested races are not included below.

For the Virginia primary results on the U.S. House and Senate races, click here.

Arlington County

County Board (Democratic Party)

Voters rank up to three candidates in the order of their choice.

  • Tenley D. Peterson
  • Natalia U. Roy
  • Julius D. “JD” Spain Sr.
  • Julie E. Farnam
  • James A. DeVita

City of Alexandria

Mayor (Democratic Primary)

Vote for one

  • Alyia Smith Parker Gaskins
  • Amy B. Jackson
  • Steven B. Peterson

Member City Council (Democratic Primary)

Vote for not more than six

R. Kirk McPike

James C. “Jimmy” Lewis Jr.

Abdel S. Elnoubi

Sarah R. Bagley

Canek Aguirre

Jesse D. O’Connell

 Kevin J. Harris

John Taylor Chapman

Jonathan P. Huskey

Jacinta E. Greene

Charlotte A. Scherer

City of Manassas

City Council (Democratic Primary)

Vote for not more than three.

  • Ashley R. Hutson
  • Tom C. Osina
  • Mark D. Wolfe
  • Samantha L. “Sam” Tungul
  • Anthony T. McGhee

