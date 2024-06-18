2024 Virginia primary: Local primary election results

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for comprehensive coverage. Listen live to 103.5 FM for WTOP’s team coverage of the Virginia primary.
Here are the unofficial results of some local primary races in Virginia.
Leading candidates will be in bold.
Some uncontested races are not included below.
For the Virginia primary results on the U.S. House and Senate races, click here.
Arlington County
County Board (Democratic Party)
Voters rank up to three candidates in the order of their choice.
- Tenley D. Peterson
- Natalia U. Roy
- Julius D. “JD” Spain Sr.
- Julie E. Farnam
- James A. DeVita
City of Alexandria
Mayor (Democratic Primary)
Vote for one
- Alyia Smith Parker Gaskins
- Amy B. Jackson
- Steven B. Peterson
Member City Council (Democratic Primary)
Vote for not more than six
|R. Kirk McPike
James C. “Jimmy” Lewis Jr.
Abdel S. Elnoubi
Sarah R. Bagley
Canek Aguirre
Jesse D. O’Connell
|Kevin J. Harris
John Taylor Chapman
Jonathan P. Huskey
Jacinta E. Greene
Charlotte A. Scherer
City of Manassas
City Council (Democratic Primary)
Vote for not more than three.
- Ashley R. Hutson
- Tom C. Osina
- Mark D. Wolfe
- Samantha L. “Sam” Tungul
- Anthony T. McGhee
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.