CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Election News » Virginia elections board votes…

Virginia elections board votes to certify state results

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 7:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s State Board of Elections has voted to certify the state’s election results, two days later than expected because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the city of Richmond’s voter registration office.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that by a 3-0 vote on Wednesday, the state certified its votes for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House elections and state constitutional amendments, in a 10-minute meeting with no comment from board members or the public.

Virginia’s certification comes as former Vice President Joe Biden prepares to assume the presidency and President Donald Trump continues to sow doubt about the national election.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

Agencies improving in CX but need to worry less about digital - more about human design

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up