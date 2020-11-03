Maryland ballot question election results 2020

See more results from around the state on the Maryland election results page.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 3, 2020, 10:34 AM
See more results from around the state on the Maryland election results page.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.