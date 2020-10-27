ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Home » Election News » Fairfax County extends early…

Fairfax County extends early voting hours for Thursday, Friday

Teta Alim

October 27, 2020, 6:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginians who plan to vote early in person in Fairfax County will have more time Thursday and Friday after officials said they were extending hours.

Thirteen early voting sites in the county will be open at 11 a.m. instead of 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

These locations will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday:

  1. Centreville Regional Library
  2. Franconia Governmental Center
  3. Herndon Fortnightly Library
  4. Laurel Hill Golf Course
  5. Mason Governmental Center
  6. McLean Governmental Center
  7. Mount Vernon Governmental Center
  8. North County Governmental Center
  9. Providence Community Center
  10. Sully Governmental Center
  11. Thomas Jefferson Library
  12. Tysons-Pimmit Library
  13. West Springfield Governmental Center

The hours at the Fairfax County Government Center remain 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Early voting ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Early voting sites that day will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with 15 locations available.

Find locations and hours of early voting sites in Fairfax County here.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House Democrats demand immediate stop to Schedule F executive order

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

Defense Innovation Unit out to prove AI, automation can keep up with the speed of cyber

The newest batch of Presidential Innovation Fellows

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up