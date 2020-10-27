Fairfax County extends early voting hours for Thursday, Friday

Thirteen early voting sites in Fairfax County, Virginia, will be open at 11 a.m. instead of 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, adding two more hours.

Virginians who plan to vote early in person in Fairfax County will have more time Thursday and Friday after officials said they were extending hours.

Thirteen early voting sites in the county will be open at 11 a.m. instead of 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

These locations will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday:

Centreville Regional Library Franconia Governmental Center Herndon Fortnightly Library Laurel Hill Golf Course Mason Governmental Center McLean Governmental Center Mount Vernon Governmental Center North County Governmental Center Providence Community Center Sully Governmental Center Thomas Jefferson Library Tysons-Pimmit Library West Springfield Governmental Center

The hours at the Fairfax County Government Center remain 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Early voting ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Early voting sites that day will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with 15 locations available.

Find locations and hours of early voting sites in Fairfax County here.

