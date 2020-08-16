Early voting could be solid option for many in DC region who have Election Day anxieties

If you are concerned about standing in a long line at your polling place on Election Day due to the coronavirus pandemic, or worry about a mail-in ballot getting counted - there is another option: early voting.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia all have provisions for in-person early voting ahead of Election Day, which is on Nov. 3.

In the District, 16 voting centers for the November general election will be open from Oct. 27 through Nov. 2 from 8:30 am to 7 pm.

Maryland’s early voting is from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2 — weekends included — from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those 80 centers will accommodate any Maryland resident already registered to vote — or who would like to register and vote.

In Virginia, starting 45 days before Election Day, you can visit your local registrar’s office or a satellite voting location in your county or city to vote early.

The Saturday before Election Day is the last day to do so. You do not need to have a reason or fill out an application to vote early.

Check your local Board of Elections office or website for details.

There may be standing lines at early voting centers, but with so many early voting days offered, there’s a good chance those lines will be shorter than on Election Day itself.