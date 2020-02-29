WATCH LIVE: South Carolina primary results

South Carolina serves as the first major test of the candidates’ strength with African American voters, who will be critical both in the general election and the rest of the primary season. See the results as they come in.

South Carolina represents much more than the fourth state on the Democrats’ monthslong primary calendar.

It serves as the first major test of the candidates’ strength with African American voters, who will be critical both in the general election and the rest of the primary season.

The Associated Press declared former Vice President Joe Biden as the projected winner, trailed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer.

Watch CBS’ coverage of the results as they are made available.

