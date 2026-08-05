Top 5 Credit Cards for Back-to-School Shopping

In U.S. News’ recent survey, 72% of parents and guardians say they will have some kind of trouble paying for…

In U.S. News’ recent survey, 72% of parents and guardians say they will have some kind of trouble paying for back-to-school expenses this year. But not because of the cost of school supplies — it’s the price of everything else.

As the cost of everyday necessities continues to eat into families’ budgets, being strategic in how you shop can not only save you money, but also earn rewards while doing it.

The 5 Top Credit Cards for Back-to-School Shopping

When choosing a credit card, keep a few questions in mind: Where do you do most of your shopping for back-to-school, online or in-store? What’s your biggest expense?

These will help narrow your search so you can choose a credit card that meets your needs and score that limited-edition Hello Kitty backpack.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Best for Online Shopping: Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Annual fee $0 Rewards rate — 3% cash back + 3% cash back (for one year) in one category of your choosing (on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter): — Gas and EV charging stations — Online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming — Dining — Travel — Drug stores and pharmacies — Home improvement and furnishings — 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter) — 1% on all other purchases Extra benefits BofA Rewards members earn 10%, 25%, 50% or 75% more cash back on every purchase.

Why we chose it: The opportunity to earn additional rewards is what’s especially great about the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. You can earn 6% cash back in the first year and even a little more if you’re a BofA Rewards member. To become a member, all you need is an eligible Bank of America personal checking account.

Now, online shopping may sound vague, but some eligible merchants include Amazon, Etsy and Walmart.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

Best for Clothing and Shoes: U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card

U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card Annual fee $0 Rewards rate — 5% cash back in two categories of your choosing (on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter): — Department stores — Sporting goods — Select clothing stores (like American Eagle Outfitters, Old Navy and Forever 21) — Electronics stores — 2% cash back in one everyday category of your choosing: — Grocery stores and grocery delivery (excluding discount stores, supercenters and wholesale clubs) — Restaurants — Gas stations and EV charging stations — 1% cash back on all other purchases Extra benefits — Earn 5% cash back on air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Travel Center — 0% intro annual percentage rate on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles. After that, a 17.74% to 27.99% variable APR applies.

Why we chose it: With 43% of parents and guardians most stressed about affording clothing and shoes this year, making that expense easier is extremely important. Especially when kids grow at the rate of (very adorable) weeds.

The U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card lets you choose two categories when earning 5% cash back, allowing you to earn at different stores depending on your shopping preferences.

This card can also double as an electronics card if you only need one clothing category. And when you’re done with back-to-school shopping, you can choose more relevant categories like ground transportation, which can make that school commute a little easier.

Best for Electronics: My Best Buy Visa® Card

My Best Buy Visa® Card Annual fee $0 Rewards rate — 5% cash back at Best Buy — 3% cash back on gas purchases — 2% cash back on takeout, dining and grocery purchases — 1% cash back on all other purchases Extra benefits — 10% cash back on your first day of purchases when you are approved for the card — 6*-, 12- and 18*-month deferred-interest financing — 24-month financing on unlocked phone and other select purchases — 6% cash back when you shop as a Total or Plus member

*Limited-time 6 month financing details: Offer valid 7/13/26–9/7/26 and Limited-time 18 month financing details: Offer valid 7/20/26–9/7/26.

Why we chose it: The My Best Buy Visa® Card comes with a plethora of enticing benefits like multiple financing options and additional rewards. One caveat: Purchase protection isn’t built in. So if you want to ensure your new computer, tablet or cellphone is protected for 24 months, you’ll need to purchase a My Best Buy Total membership for $199.99 per year. There is another option available for $29.99 per year that doesn’t have purchase protection but minor benefits like extended returns and exchanges and an additional 1% cash back on Best Buy purchases.

[Read: Rewards Credit Cards]

Best for Packing Lunches: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Rewards rate — 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year) — 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions — 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis, ride-hailing, parking, tolls, trains and buses) — 1% cash back on all other purchases Extra benefits — Up to $120 Disney streaming credit — Purchase and return protection

Why we chose it: The Blue Cash Preferred is a consistent winner when it comes to grocery rewards, which can make packing those lunches in the morning a little easier to afford.

Plus, here’s a little tip: Whole Foods counts as a supermarket, and some locations sell Amazon gadgets like Kindles and Echos. Since the Blue Cash Preferred comes with purchase protection, those electronics will be covered.

[Read: Best Dining Credit Cards.]

Best for Simple Rewards: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Annual fee $0 Rewards rate — 2% cash back on all purchases Extra benefits — 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers; 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter — Cellphone protection

Why we chose it: If you’d rather not deal with signing up for different categories or tracking your spending, then a flat-rate cash back card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great option. You earn 2% cash back on every purchase with no spending cap, so you can continue using it after back-to-school shopping season ends.

More from U.S. News

Survey: Roughly 1 in 5 Parents/Guardians Expect Their Children to Help Cover Back-to-School Costs

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Top 5 Credit Cards for Back-to-School Shopping originally appeared on usnews.com