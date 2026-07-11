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More than two dozen students impacted by incarceration receive scholarships

Anna-Lysa Gayle | AnnaLysa.Gayle@wtop.com

July 11, 2026, 9:10 AM

D.C. native Yasmine Arrington Brooks addresses the 2026 cohort of ScholarCHIPS, July 9, 2026.(WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle)

Twenty-six students celebrated at the National Press Club on Friday as part of the 15th Annual ScholarCHIPS Awards.

Benjamin Banneker High School alum Yasmine Arrington Brooks said it was a milestone for the organization since it was its largest class of scholars.

“Since its founding in 2012, ScholarCHIPS has invested more than $700,000 to support over 120 students, providing scholarships, mentoring, mental health resources, emergency assistance, technology, and career development – helping young people impacted by parental incarceration,” according to the organization.

“Part of my story is that my dad has been in and out of jail and prison my whole life,” said Brooks.

The students will receive financial assistance to help offset the cost of their education.

“$1,750 a semester,” Brooks said.

Lola Washington, a college freshman and D.C. native, is a recipient.

Her dad went to prison when she was a toddler.

“I hope that I’ll just have more of a support system that I can lean on in college, people who have experienced the same challenges I did growing up,” she said.

“It’s a source of encouragement,” Brooks said.

Click here to apply for the next cohort of students.

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Anna-Lysa Gayle

Anna-Lysa Gayle is an award-winning reporter and anchor, with five Emmy awards and more. Before joining WTOP, she spent nearly a decade as a TV news reporter for ABC and CBS news affiliates.

AnnaLysa.Gayle@wtop.com

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