Smarter classrooms, real results: How AI is rewriting the rules of education

Artificial intelligence in education isn’t just hype anymore — it’s already reshaping how students learn and how teachers teach.

Artificial intelligence in education isn’t just hype anymore — it’s already reshaping how students learn and how teachers teach.

Done right, the technology can save teachers hours, give students real-time help and make classrooms more equitable.

Charles Harry — who spent two decades in government before turning to academia — has been watching the shift up close. He’s now the director of the Center for Governance of Technology and Systems (GoTech) and an associate research professor in the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland.

“I have been told that I am unusual among professors with AI,” Harry said. “I love AI and I use AI as much as I possibly can — both in the designing of my courses, the implementation of the courses, and also encouraging my students to use it. But you just have to be careful, and that requires a little bit more thought about how you’re going to employ it.”

Personalized and persistent learning

On the plus side, AI can adapt content in real time, adjusting to how fast or slow a student learns.

A 2024 meta-analysis of 36 studies published in Science Insights Education Frontiers found moderately positive effects from AI-assisted personalized learning, with the strongest gains in knowledge retention and overall competence.

“Students are already using it, whether you like it or not, they use it. … We have to reimagine how we’re teaching and how we leverage these tools,” Harry said. “If you do that, it requires a little bit of work and you’ve got to upskill yourself. But I firmly believe that it is a huge net positive.”

Real-time support

One of the biggest hurdles in education is that help often comes too late. AI flips that script.

AI models can flag issues before a paper is submitted and chatbots can answer homework questions in the middle of the night.

“It gives me, as an instructor, the ability to turbocharge my class,” Harry said.

He said without AI, he’d feel like all he’d be able to do is teach Programming 101. With it, students who may not have any background in coding are able to manipulate complex data and build spatial maps in 13 weeks.

Time back for teachers and a boost for students

Surveys show many educators are saving five to six hours a week thanks to AI tools.

Harry said that time translates into better teaching.

“I actually almost mandate its use for the students,” he said. “And what that allows me to do is create much more complicated assignments, and what the focus ends up being is less on the individual syntax, although we do learn syntax.”

From voice-to-text to real-time translation, AI tools can level the playing field for students with disabilities, non-native English speakers and kids who simply learn differently.

Concerns remain

But not everyone is convinced. A quarter of U.S. teachers say AI does more harm than good in K-12 education and most worry it enables cheating, according to Pew Research.

Harry said he draws a clear line in his classroom.

“What I care the most about is that the core ideas they’re trying to communicate are their own,” Harry said. “If you just put in a prompt in your favorite AI model, or your LLM, ‘write me a two-page essay on this topic.’ That’s not kosher.”

Privacy is another sticking point.

“I don’t trust any of them,” Harry said of the platforms that say they care about privacy. “If people really want to use it as a digital twin, I think building their own platform makes an awful lot of sense.”

An accelerating market

The AI-in-education market hit $2.5 billion in 2022, according to Allied Market Research, and is projected to soar past $6 billion next year, on track for nearly $90 billion by 2032, per AIRPM.

Harry believes the change will be bigger than the internet.

“It is more transformative than the internet,” he said. “It will touch and … improve the human condition more broadly.”

The challenge, he said, is if students will be able to stop treating AI like “an easy button” and start using it to unlock deeper learning.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.