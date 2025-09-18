Mike Pence joins George Mason University as a professor

George Mason University announced that former Vice President Mike Pence will be a distinguished professor of practice for the Schar School of Policy and Government.

He will bring his extensive political experience, which includes serving as vice president under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2021 and, previously, as governor of Indiana, to the classroom.

For Mason, the addition of Pence adds perspective on the study of public policy and how the government operates, and contributes to its goal of incorporating professional experience with academic study, the university said.

“Throughout my years of public service, I have seen firsthand the importance of principled leadership and fidelity to the Constitution in shaping the future of our nation,” Pence said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing these lessons with the next generation of American leaders and learning from the remarkable students and faculty of George Mason University.”

Starting in the spring of 2026, he will contribute to undergraduate classes and seminars that get into the correlation of politics, leadership and national governance, the university said.

Pence will teach students about being in leadership at the highest levels of government and provide the lessons he learned throughout his political career.

“I look forward to helping students apply enduring American principles to the pressing policy and leadership challenges of our time, ensuring that the values which have guided our nation for generations continue to strengthen the character and promise of our Republic,” Pence said.

Students majoring in political science, law and public administration will have a chance to participate in discussions with Pence outside the classroom through events and programs.

“The Schar School is proud to welcome Vice President Pence to our faculty,” Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School, said in a statement. “His disciplined approach to communication and his deeply rooted conservative philosophy provide a principled framework to discussions of federalism, the separation of powers, and the role of values in public life.”

