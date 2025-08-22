Education Department says George Mason University’s DEI policies violate civil rights

The Education Department said George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, violated federal civil rights law by using race in hiring and promotion practices.

The department’s Office for Civil Rights cited Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin, and called out GMU President Gregory Washington’s leadership and direction.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a statement Friday that Washington “waged a university-wide campaign to implement unlawful DEI policies that intentionally discriminate on the basis of race.”

George Mason University said in a statement the Education Department’s finding is a “serious matter.”

“The Board is reviewing the specific resolution steps proposed by the Department of Education. We will continue to respond fully and cooperatively to all inquiries from the Department of Education, the Department of Justice and the U.S. House of Representatives and evaluate the evidence that comes to light,” the university said.

The university has 10 days to address the allegations, which includes a proposed resolution agreement listed by the Education Department.

Under the proposed agreement, Washington would have to issue an apology and a statement to students and employees that relays the university’s commitment to complying with Title VI in hiring and promotion practices. He would also pass along directions of how to file a discrimination complaint.

The university would have to publish Washington’s statement on its website and remove “any contrary statements,” according to the Education Department news release.

The agreement calls for GMU to give staff who are responsible for hiring and promoting employees an annual training on Title VI.

The university is also being asked to assign an employee to coordinate the implementation of the proposed agreement and make all records available to the government upon request.

The Office of Civil Rights initially began its investigation into the university on July 10, based on a complaint filed by multiple professors alleging that GMU leadership has adopted unlawful diversity, equity and inclusion policies. The professors alleged the policies, which began in 2020, give preferential treatment to prospective and current faculty from “underrepresented groups” to advance “anti-racism.”

The Education Department’s criticism of Washington comes after the university president received a raise from the board of visitors earlier this month.

GMU is one of several colleges under scrutiny for DEI policies, as Donald Trump’s administration has mounted a rollback of federal DEI programs, meaning institutions that continue those initiatives could lose federal funding or face other consequences.

