NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Wednesday

No. 1 South Carolina (19-0) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Thursday.

No. 2 Kansas St. (20-1) at Oklahoma. Next: at No. 12 Texas, Sunday.

No. 3 Iowa (19-2) at Northwestern. Next: at Maryland, Saturday.

No. 4 Stanford (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Southern Cal, Friday.

No. 5 NC State (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 North Carolina, Thursday.

No. 6 Colorado (17-3) did not play. Next: at Washington St., Friday.

No. 7 UCLA (16-3) did not play. Next: at California, Friday.

No. 8 Ohio St. (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Thursday.

No. 9 LSU (18-4) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.

No. 10 Indiana (17-2) at Maryland. Next: at No. 8 Ohio St., Sunday.

No. 11 UConn (17-4) beat Villanova 81-60. Next: vs. St. John’s, Sunday.

No. 12 Texas (19-3) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Baylor, Thursday.

No. 13 Baylor (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Texas, Thursday.

No. 14 Notre Dame (15-4) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday.

No. 15 Southern Cal (14-4) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Stanford, Friday.

No. 16 Louisville (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Syracuse, Thursday.

No. 17 Virginia Tech (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Thursday.

No. 18 Oregon St. (17-3) did not play. Next: at Oregon, Sunday.

No. 19 Gonzaga (20-2) did not play. Next: at San Diego, Thursday.

No. 20 Utah (15-6) did not play. Next: at Washington, Friday.

No. 21 Syracuse (17-3) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Louisville, Thursday.

No. 22 Creighton (16-3) vs. Marquette. Next: at Butler, Sunday.

No. 23 West Virginia (18-2) did not play. Next: at BYU, Saturday.

No. 24 North Carolina (15-6) did not play. Next: at No. 5 NC State, Thursday.

No. 25 Princeton (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Yale, Friday.

