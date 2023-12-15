How Virginia’s School Librarian of the Year gets kids excited to visit the media center

In a Chantilly, Virginia, ballroom with 800 other librarians, Rachel Grover started to cry.

The Rocky Run Middle School librarian looked around and noticed that everyone around her was standing and clapping. When they announced her name, and said that she was being recognized as Virginia’s School Librarian of the Year during an annual conference, she stood in awe.

“That’s a big deal,” Grover said, recalling that moment. “As a librarian, there’s a lot of things that happen behind the scenes. There’s a lot of things that people don’t know that we do; parents and teachers, no matter how much we advocate for ourselves. It’s a really big deal when your peers acknowledge you’re excellent.”

Grover taught elementary and middle schoolers, and spent seven years in the classroom. But then, she realized she wanted to make a bigger impact.

“As a librarian, I really get to teach every content area,” Grover told WTOP. “I love teaching with art. I love teaching with the computer science or the creative writing, also science and civics. I work with everybody.”

Grover aims to make sure the school’s library has “books that reflect every student,” mentors new librarians and is active in the community. But her role goes beyond making sure there are books on shelves.

There are several different spaces in the school’s library, including the Tech Den and Inspiration Studio. Those were funded using a grant from the Asha-Jyothi Foundation, the school district said.

The Tech Den has a green screen, in addition to items related to podcasting and graphic design. The space is “expanding the way how students ‘make’ … making a song, making is art, making is graphic design,” she said.

The Inspiration Studio, meanwhile, involves less technology and more cardboard and art.

“There’s a lot of different ways that we bring ‘making’ and hands-on learning into this space, in addition to all the other things in our library,” Grover said.

Grover’s role is different every day, she said. Recently, she’s cut out letters for a new window display coming in January. In November, the library used a dinosaur theme.

Being a school librarian is “one of the hardest jobs in education,” Grover said, but she’s motivated by the feedback she gets from students. She keeps impactful notes and cards in what she calls a “warm and fuzzies folder,” to reflect on notes that impacted her.

“I have had students who have told me, ‘You have saved my life,'” Grover said. “How do you not come to work when you know you can make a difference in a kid’s life every single day?”

On the library’s front door, there’s a sign congratulating Grover on the recognition. And the compliments are still coming in.

“I love even just reinforcing, ‘Oh, that’s a great book choice,’ or ‘I’m so glad you’re here,'” Grover said. “Just being able to have that impact on students really has me getting out of bed with motivation every single day.”