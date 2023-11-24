PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Regional Final=
Class 6=
Highland Springs 17, Manchester 6
Class 5=
Indian River 10, Green Run 7
Matoaca 42, William Fleming 3
Maury 48, Warwick 20
Stone Bridge 29, Briar Woods 6
Class 4=
Salem 42, E.C. Glass 14
Tuscarora 24, John Champe 21
Class 3=
Brentsville 30, Armstrong 28
Liberty Christian 63, Turner Ashby 14
William Byrd 31, Magna Vista 7
Class 2=
Poquoson 57, Amelia County 18
Radford 29, Glenvar 24
Riverheads 41, Woodstock Central 14
Class 1=
Altavista 22, Sussex Central 16
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
