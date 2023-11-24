PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Regional Final= Class 6= Highland Springs 17, Manchester 6 Class 5= Indian River 10, Green Run 7…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Regional Final=

Class 6=

Highland Springs 17, Manchester 6

Class 5=

Indian River 10, Green Run 7

Matoaca 42, William Fleming 3

Maury 48, Warwick 20

Stone Bridge 29, Briar Woods 6

Class 4=

Salem 42, E.C. Glass 14

Tuscarora 24, John Champe 21

Class 3=

Brentsville 30, Armstrong 28

Liberty Christian 63, Turner Ashby 14

William Byrd 31, Magna Vista 7

Class 2=

Poquoson 57, Amelia County 18

Radford 29, Glenvar 24

Riverheads 41, Woodstock Central 14

Class 1=

Altavista 22, Sussex Central 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

