BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
UHSAA Playoffs=
Class 5A=
Semifinal=
Alta 71, Olympus 51
Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Panguitch 46, Tabiona 36
Consolation Semifinal=
Manila 51, Valley 42
Rich County 63, Milford 55
Class 1A Consolation Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bryce Valley 49, Wayne 38
Monticello 46, Pinnacle 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.