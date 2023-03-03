Live Radio
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 3, 2023, 11:21 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

UHSAA Playoffs=

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Alta 71, Olympus 51

Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Panguitch 46, Tabiona 36

Consolation Semifinal=

Manila 51, Valley 42

Rich County 63, Milford 55

Class 1A Consolation Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bryce Valley 49, Wayne 38

Monticello 46, Pinnacle 44

___

