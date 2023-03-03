BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= UHSAA Playoffs= Class 5A= Semifinal= Alta 71, Olympus 51 Class 1A= Semifinal= Panguitch 46, Tabiona 36 Consolation…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

UHSAA Playoffs=

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Alta 71, Olympus 51

Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Panguitch 46, Tabiona 36

Consolation Semifinal=

Manila 51, Valley 42

Rich County 63, Milford 55

Class 1A Consolation Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bryce Valley 49, Wayne 38

Monticello 46, Pinnacle 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

