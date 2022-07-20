WAR IN UKRAINE: Official: Russia expanding its war focus to southern Ukraine | Photos: Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia | EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff | Sky-high diesel prices
Ex-Virginia school administrator gets 5 years for fraud

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 9:44 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Richmond woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for directing a yearslong scheme to defraud state and federal officials of at least $230,000 in student financial aid funds.

Court documents showed that Kiesha Pope was the director of financial aid at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College starting in 2006.

U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber says that Pope was involved in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the college of educational funds.

News outlets report that Pope pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Aber says Pope developed or increased financial aid eligibility for individuals, often relatives, who weren’t eligible.

She spent the money on personal expenses, including a vacation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Virginia News

